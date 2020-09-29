India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

The new E-Class in its facelifted form will debut in India next year and will carry forward the virtues of the current car along with added features.

Mercedes-Benz India, pandemic notwithstanding, is one of the largest luxury carmakers in terms of both portfolio and sales. A huge number of initiatives were also taken by the carmaker during the lockdown thereby making it easier for prospective customers and existing ones. Globally, as well Mercedes-Benz has been active and the latest sign of activity is the unveiling of the updated E-Class LWB. India as it gets the LWB version of the E-Class and this facelifted version is going to make its way down here. It is likely given the current situation that the new E will be here in 2021. Amongst its sedans or limousines, as Mercedes-Benz will like to call it, the E is the best selling nameplate worldwide. There are slight design changes to this facelifted model and new feature additions to make it more relevant in 2021. An all-new E-Class can be expected late next year or in 2022.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The E-Class LWB facelift features new bumpers and a headlight design. A new grille as well as fog lamp cluster has been added as well. One will also get new alloy wheels as well as redesigned LED tail lamps. Inside, you will get the same layout from before. However, Mercedes-Benz claims to have revised the already spacious rear seat. As it is, the wheelbase of the LWB is 140mm more than that of the standard E. A new touchscreen panel has been added to the rear and users can select the infotainment as well as AC parameters from here. Additionally, two USB ports are present now at the back as well.

There are no changes to the powertrain and India gets three of them. We expect the same to continue for the facelifted model as well. In this segment, diesel takes precedence and the corresponding variants are in high demand as well. Expect the new E-Class prices to start from Rs 62 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.