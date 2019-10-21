India-bound Hyundai Verna facelift officially revealed: Here’s what’s new!

Hyundai's C-segment sedan Verna is soon going to receive its mid-life update. The Chinese-spec iteration of the same has now been officially revealed through a set of images. Being a facelift, the majority of the changes are concentrated on the exterior design of the vehicle. The front, as well as the rear profile of the sedan, feature a new look. Up-front, the headlights are now bigger and extend further in the front fender. In sync with the demand in the Chinese market, Hyundai's cascading grille features a bigger and bolder look. The front bumper has also been redesigned and the housing for the fog-lamps now get a sharper look.

At the back, the tail-lamps are also redesigned. Featuring a triangular look, both are connected with each other across the length of the boot-lid. In sync with the front bumper, the rear bumper too, features an edgy design. Furthermore, though the side profile remains the same as before, the alloy wheels feature a new design.

Though the exteriors of the Hyundai Verna facelift feature a new look, the interiors remain the same as before. The dashboard layout, as well as other panels inside the cabin, get the same design. However, the Chinese-spec model gets a new touchscreen infotainment system.

When the Hyundai Verna facelift arrives in India, sometime during the second half of 2020, it will get slightly different design in comparison to the Chinese-spec model. Also, it will dump its current engine line-up for new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. These engines are going to be the same as we currently see on the Kia Seltos. Not only this, but these engines will be carried over to the next-generation Hyundai Creta as well.

Prices of the Hyundai Verna facelift are expected to increase. That said, it will continue to fall in-between Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh. It will continue to compete against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and the Toyota Yaris.