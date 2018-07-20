India bound Hyundai Kona gets a new Iron Man edition: Details on Tony Stark’s new SUV

Hyundai Kona SUV has got a special Iron Man superhero treatment as the company unveiled the Hyundai Konda Iron Man-inspired edition at the San Diego Comic-Con 2018. The SUV took the centre stage at the Marvel booth and the Konda SUV gets new design features both on exteriors and inside that closely resemble Tony Stark's Iron Man suit. This special edition of Hyundai Kona will have a limited global production run. Hyundai will begin the production of Kona SUV in December 2018.

Hyundai Kona Iron Man limited edition SUV features a unique front-lighting signature, including a daytime running light form that closely resembles the facemask and eye shape of the Iron Man suit. The bright eye of Iron Man has been one of the most admired features of the suit which has been carried on the Kona SUV. it also features an Iron Man mask motif on the roof, a V-shaped hood garnish, front-fender Iron Man mask badging, Stark Industries lower fascia and rear door decals, Iron Man-engraved headlamp internal surfaces. The other exterior highlight are the 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask centre caps, an Iron Man engraving for the D-pillars, and a dark chrome front grille. The exterior colour is an exclusive Iron Man red with matte gray.

Inside, the Hyundai Kona Iron Man edition gets a fancy instrument panel alongside a unique Iron Man gearshift lever knob, a special Head’s Up Display and the infotainment system gets Iron Man visual graphics and a custom seat design.

“Hyundai is excited to work with Marvel on the Kona Iron Man Edition; it really is the perfect mash-up,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “The first time we saw the Kona, we knew its unique, rugged design drew a compelling resemblance to the strong and iconic Iron Man suit. There is also a nice synergy between the fun and adventurous nature of the Kona and the playful yet bold character of Iron Man/Tony Stark. The outcome is a remarkable special edition that we’re sure will appeal to Marvel fans and SUV enthusiasts alike.”

This is the second time Hyundai and Marvel have come together to market each other's popular products. Earlier in the Marvel Studios’ movie Ant-Man and The Wasp, the all-new 2019 Veloster Turbo made its global debut.