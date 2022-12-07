India-bound Hyundai Creta Facelift scores 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP [Video]

The India-bound Hyundai Creta Facelift has achieved a 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP. This Indonesian-spec model scored 27.78 out of a total of 32 points in the adult occupant protection test.

Hyundai Creta has achieved a full 5-star safety rating in the latest round of the ASEAN NCAP crash test. The Indonesian-spec facelifted Creta was tested and it’s sold in several other Asian countries as well, including Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. It’s worth mentioning that the Creta Facelift is likely to make its way to the Indian market next year.

Talking about key highlights of the safety assessment, the new Hyundai Creta Facelift scored 27.78 out of a total of 32 points in the adult occupant protection test. In the child occupant protection test, the SUV garnered 39.67 out of a total of 51 points. The model tested was equipped with dual front airbags, ABS and ESC as standard across all the variants.

The new Hyundai Creta Facelift also gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features like lane keep assist, blind-spot monitor, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control as standard or optional, depending on the variant and the market. Hyundai’s new Creta Facelift SUV draws design inspiration from the new-gen Tucson.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to be launched in India next year and it’s likely to retain ADAS features for the market. Its engine options, however, are likely to remain unchanged. In India, the Creta gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with multiple transmission options. The Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 18.24 lakh, ex-showroom.

