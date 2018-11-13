India-bound Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 unveiled: Enough to take on the new Mahindra G4 Alturas?

Toyota has launched the new Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 edition for the Thai Market. The new TRD edition Fortuner like the version that it replaces adds some cosmetic upgrades to Toyota Fortuner, including a new bumper and slightly changed grille. The alloy wheels on the Fortuner are new as well with some additional changes to the tail-gate of the SUV. While the remaining changes focus on the interior of the Fortuner.

Like the TRD Sportivo, the Sportivo 2 continues the blacked out grille in place of the chrome grille on the standard car, however, while the previous version had black accents around the grille section, the new version features a matte grey accent theme that brings focus to the grill. The lower section of the split grille also gets changes, being offered in body colour. The front bumper too is now wider and lower increasing the impact of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo’s front profile. The fog lamp recess’ too also get a bit of additional bling with brushed metal accents adding to the SUVs premium value.

The rear section also gets a brushed metal slat that connects the tail-lamps while rear bumper now gets a blacked-out section that helps to streamline the Fortuner a bit. A faux diffuser, larger reflectors tie rest of the Fortuner together. While 20-inch alloy, blacked out roof and contrasting ORVMs are carried forward from the previous Fortuner TRD. In terms of the interiors, the Sportivo gets an all-black cabin with red cross-stitching, to add to the TRD sporty appeal. The console will now feature TRD badges, while the seats and door trims are finished in black and red.

Under the hood, the Sportivo still employs the 2.8-litre diesel mill that is available with manual or automatic transmissions with an optional all-wheel-drive package. However, in international markets, the Sportivo gets an upgraded suspension package that better’s the cars handling. It is likely that this version of the TRD Sportivo, will go on sale in Indian markets in the next few weeks. The Fortuner will need this updated top-shelf trim to take on the likes of the new entrant to the segment, the Mahindra G4 Rexton.

