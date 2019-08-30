India-bound Citroen C5 Aircross SUV conquers world’s steepest street, here’s how

India-bound Citroen C5 Aircross has recently conquered the world's steepest street. Guinness World Records has recently announced Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Wales as the steepest street in the world. The title was earlier owned by Baldwin Street in Dunedin in New Zealand. The street has a challenging climb of 50 metres over its winding 330-metre course. Ffordd Pen Llech has a gradient of up to 37.5% at its steepest point. Citroen claimed in a press statement that the new C5 Aircross SUV handled the descent with the help of its Grip Control technology and Hill Descent Assist.

The SUV's Hill Descent Assist system reduces the chances of slipping by electronically maintaining the vehicle’s speed (as low as 2mph) and brake control when engaged at speeds below 19mph, and on a gradient of more than 5 percent. Moreover, the Grip control allows the driver to select between multiple driving modes. The new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV also gets the company's advanced Citroen Advanced Comfort programme that includes Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, a technology that integrates the hydraulic bump stops for better and controlled compression and rebound. The said tech ensures that the suspension travel is more progressive even on the most challenging surfaces.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be launched in India in September 2020 and will be the first model by the French automaker for India. The C5 Aircross SUV is currently available in the international markets in three engine options that include 130hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 180hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a 130hp, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. Transmission options for the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV include a six-speed manual and an eight-speed torque converter automatic. More details on the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

