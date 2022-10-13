India-bound BYD Atto 3 secures 5 stars in Euro NCAP

The EV, which is expected to be slotted in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh, in India will rival the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which was recently unveiled in India, has secured a 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

The SUV secured 91 percent for the adult occupant segment whereas the child safety percentage stood at 89 percent. Further, the Atto 3 has secured 74 percent in safety assist features.

The 5-star rating in the safety tests was secured by the left-hand drive (LHD) model of the electric SUV. However, the same will be applicable for the right-hand drive (RHD) model, which will be available in India.

Adult occupant protection – 34.7/38 Points (91 percent)

The BYD Atto 3, in the Euro NCAP crash tests, was subjected to frontal, lateral, and rear impact.

In most varied impacts, the car provided good protection to the dummy humans’ head and neck for both the front-seat passengers and rear-seat passengers while it offered adequate protection to the torso.

In the side pole lateral impact, however, the protection offered to the driver’s torso was weak, the Euro NCAP report revealed.

Child occupant protection – 44/49 Points (89 percent)

In the child occupant protection, the electric SUV was rated ‘good’ in both the frontal and lateral impacts. The tests were conducted on 6-year-old and 10-year-old child dummies. The SUV, however, does not offer ISOFIX seat-belt anchorage for the rear-middle seat.

Vulnerable road users – 37.5/54 Points (69 points)

As per the Euro NCAP protocols, the vulnerable road users test determines how safe the car is for the pedestrians, in case of an accident. The bonnet and front bumper offers good to adequate safety to the head and legs of the pedestrians, however, the pelvis impact was deemed to be poor.

The Autonomous Emergency Brake system, however, showed impressive results in both daytime and night time scenarios.

The AEB also performed well while detecting cyclists passing from nearside, obstructed view, crossing from the front, and while moving along the roadside.

Safety Assist – 12/16 Points (74 percent)

Equipped with a host of Advanced Driver-Assist Systems (ADAS), its lane support offered good and adequate results while AEB was found to be exceptional. The Indian specific BYD Atto 3 mirrors most of ADAS features provided in the globally available model.

BYD has commenced the bookings for the EV at a token amount of Rs 50,000 and will start rolling out the first batch of 500 units in January 2023. The EV, which is expected to be slotted in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh, will rival the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.