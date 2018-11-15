India-bound BMW 3-Series M340i unveiled ahead of debut: Not an M-Car, but, 374 hp and 0-100 in 4.4 seconds!

Hot on the heels of the unveiling of the brand-new G20 generation 3-series, BMW has now brought in a new flagship for the series in the form of the M340i xDrive. To be clear, this is far from a 3-Series, but even the slight M-affiliation on the suffix has made it the most powerful 3-Series that you can buy. Think of it like an M-Sport package that the M-division just wouldn’t stop working on. The result? Courtesy performance tune from BMW’s M-Division gets a 3.0-litre straight six-cylinder petrol engine, that makes an impressive 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque! The result is BMW 3-Series that is more powerful than the standard car by almost 50 hp and 50 Nm of torque. Add to that, an 8-Speed Sports Steptronic transmission that favours the rear wheels’ and the M340i will hit 100kmph in just 4.4 seconds. That’s a little too deep into coupe sports car territory for a standard non-M-division saloon car. Don't you think?

That’s not it though, M340i also gets an M-Sport suspension, variable sports steering, an M-Sport differential and full-size 18-inch M-light alloy wheels. Its been lowered too, the M340i rides slightly lower for better handling, and bigger brakes in the form of a 348mm four pot disc brake in the front and a 345 mm single pot in the rear, courtesy M-Sport. If all of that’s now enough an optional 19-inch alloy is on offer as well. Also part of the package, are reworked front aprons with huge air dams for better cooling, and a body coloured rear spoiler. A trapezoidal dual-pipe M Exhaust system with a valve-controlled exhaust ensure it sounds the part of a performance oriented 3-Series.

The M-Division treatment continues onto the interiors, with M-Sport upholstery in Alcantartara. In addition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with M-Sport cues, a digital instrument cluster, front door sills and an M340i badge in addition to 3’s already extensive list of features. The big question then will be, is it coming to India? Well, we think so, considering how popular the M-Sport models are in India. This new Sedan will make its debut at the LA Motorshow this month, making it to International markets by July 2019. Which means that India will likely have to wait for 2020 to see this on roads!