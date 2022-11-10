India-bound Audi Q8 e-tron unveiled with 600 km range

The Q8 e-tron SUV replaces the outgoing e-tron, which was the carmaker’s first electric SUV, and was sold in the global markets including India.

German carmaker Audi has revamped its e-tron clan and taken the wraps off its much-anticipated quartet of new all-electric models – Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback.

The Q8 e-tron SUV replaces the outgoing e-tron, which was the carmaker’s first electric SUV, and was sold in the global markets including India.



The new and revamped electric lineup from Audi gets some technical tweaks in the powertrain along with some cosmetic changes. Also, the new models get enhanced performance and range, thanks to the new battery packs.



The e-tron, which was launched in 2018, gets a new identity and will now carry the nameplate of Q8 e-tron. Audi unveiled both the standard and the Sportback version of Q8 e-tron, which is expected to enter the Indian market midway through the next year. Here’s all you need to know-



Design



On the design front, the electric SUV gets a redesigned grille, which dons the brand’s new two-dimensional ring emblem. The lights and the LED bar at the rear have been reworked as well. Further, the Q8 e-tron gets a reprofiled front bumper, new headlights and new ‘Audi’ badge on the B-pillar.



Powertrain



The Q8 e-tron gets 50, 55, and S variants. The 50 and 55 get a dual motor setup (one at the front axle, one at the rear axle). The top-spec S variant, on the other hand, gets a twin-motor setup at the rear axle.



The 50 version churns out 335 bhp and 664 Nm of peak torque whereas the 55 models make 402 bhp and 664 Nm. The top-end S variant makes a total output of 496 bhp and 973 Nm of torque.



Battery and range



The electric car gets two battery options. The enhanced 89 kWh lithium-ion battery equipped with the 50 version of the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback has increased its range to 491 km and 505 km (WLTP cycle).



The larger 104 kWh battery, which comes with the 55 version of the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback offers a range of 582 km and 600 km (WLTP cycle), respectively.



The S version of the standard and Sportback versions, on the other hand, get the same 104 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of 494 km and 513 km, WLTP, respectively. Further, the larger battery packs equipped with the 55 and S version of the EV, can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 31 minutes via a powerful 170kW DC fast charger.



India launch



The market launch of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, which will be available to order starting in mid-November, is planned around the end of February 2023 in Germany and other key European markets.



It is expected that the German automobile major will bring the flagship electric SUV to India in July-August 2023.