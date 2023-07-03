India-bound 2024 Hyundai Creta spotted for the first time: Design, Features, Specs

Here are the top five things to know about the 2024 Hyundai Creta.

Contrary to popular belief, the 2024 Hyundai Creta will not mirror the Tucson. There’s been speculation that the updated Creta will sport split LED headlights with DRLs in the front grille like the Tucson, but the best-seller SUV’s styling quotient will be inspired by the Palisade. Here’s a look at what we know so far about the upcoming 2024 Creta.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Front Exteriors

The 2024 Creta test mule was completely camouflaged but still one could notice the subtle and not-so-subtle exterior changes. Starting from the bonnet, it looks broader and flatter with prominent character lines. Hyundai has also reworked the Creta’s front fascia as a result its more bold and butch, giving the SUV a more imposing road presence. Like the Palisade, the 2024 Creta will sport a split headlamp cluster with wide DRLs and unique horizontal headlights. We will have to wait and see whether the new Creta will get a dark chrome polished bold front grille like the Palisade.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Tweaked Side and Rear Profile

Based on the spy images, the 2024 Creta will come with brand-new alloy wheels, which look similar to the Alcazar. One also has to keep in mind that the top-of-the-line Alcazar gets 18-inch alloy wheels, so the question arises, is Hyundai upsizing the Creta’s wheel rims from 17-inch to 18-inch? At the moment, we will have to wait. If you take a closer look at the updated Creta’s ORVMs, it now comes equipped with cameras, which means that will come with a 360-degree camera.

The rear design has been tweaked further to increase Creta’s premium image. The updated SUV is expected to get connected LED tail lights. The design of the rear lamps will be further spruced up.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Interiors

The cabin is expected to receive minor updates like changing the interior colour schemes. The 2024 Creta is expected to predominantly retain features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, dual-tone interiors, electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, multiple drive modes —Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport, traction control, paddle shifter and much more.

2024 Hyundai Creta: New Turbo Petrol Engine

Making its debut on the 2023 Alcazar, the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol will be under the hood of the upcoming Creta. The new turbo petrol engine has a power output of 157.5bhp and 253Nm of torque. Like the Alcazar and the new Verna, the Creta turbo will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 2024 Creta will retain the 113bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 114bhp 1.5-litre diesel engines.

2024 Hyundai Creta: ADAS

The 2024 Creta will be the second SUV in the Hyundai portfolio equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite. With the help of radars, cameras and sensors, ADAS feature will further enhance safety. It will come with features like forward collision warning, lane following assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot view monitor, etc.

