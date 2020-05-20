India-bound 2021 Skoda Octavia safety features detailed: Volvo-like Exit Warning, Turn Assist explained

The Skoda Octavia is an all-new model that has got revised engines including a hybrid while its safety technologies will give many-a-Volvo serious competition.

The all-new Skoda Octavia has been much awaited in India. In a few months we will get the facelifted version here. That though is expected to get minor feature additions and a revised turbo petrol engine. The all-new Octavia though is a different beast. We have detailed it out in a story a few months ago. The new bit today is that Skoda has revealed the safety system associated with the car. There is a lot of safety tech that will perhaps make a Volvo proud.

Turn Assist

Turn Assist uses Octavia’s multiple cameras. These cameras will monitor the oncoming traffic at a junction. The driver will also get alerts about cyclists in blind spots or even pedestrians. What’s more, the system is activated the moment the engine is turned on. Skoda says that it is always on standby mode. It is activated once the driver puts on the right turn indicator. If the driver doesn’t react to a possible collision, the car will come to a complete halt all by itself. The warning triangle will be displayed on the meter console too.

Exit Warning

Imagine you are getting out of your car and there is a pedestrian standing next to the door. If you haven’t spotted them, the car will issue an audible and visual warning. The warning persists until the door is open or till the pedestrian has moved away. This stands true with cyclists as well. The Octavia’s Exit Warning system will tell the occupants about a cyclist who is approaching one of the doors.

The system monitors the rear of the car for up to 35 metres and at a 120-degree angle.

Predictive Cycling Protection

It seems the new Octavia has been designed to avoid a collision, especially with cyclists. The system uses radar and the front cameras to warn the driver about a cyclist ahead. This will happen especially in the dark or when the weather plays truant. The emergency brakes too will be applied if the car is approaching the cyclist too fast. We can imagine this system going crazy in a country like ours. Unless, there is a method to switch it off completely.

Collision Avoidance Assist

Again, the front cameras and radar are brought into the picture here. Both of them continuously scan the horizon and use realtime data to evade a collision. The car will maneuver itself after checking the surroundings if no action is taken by the driver. This can happen at speeds above 130kmph.

It is but anyone’s guess as to which all of these technologies will come to India.

