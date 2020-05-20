India-bound 2021 Skoda Octavia safety features detailed: Volvo-like Exit Warning, Turn Assist explained

The Skoda Octavia is an all-new model that has got revised engines including a hybrid while its safety technologies will give many-a-Volvo serious competition.

By:Published: May 20, 2020 12:19:43 PM

The all-new Skoda Octavia has been much awaited in India. In a few months we will get the facelifted version here. That though is expected to get minor feature additions and a revised turbo petrol engine. The all-new Octavia though is a different beast. We have detailed it out in a story a few months ago. The new bit today is that Skoda has revealed the safety system associated with the car. There is a lot of safety tech that will perhaps make a Volvo proud.

Turn Assist

Turn Assist uses Octavia’s multiple cameras. These cameras will monitor the oncoming traffic at a junction. The driver will also get alerts about cyclists in blind spots or even pedestrians. What’s more, the system is activated the moment the engine is turned on. Skoda says that it is always on standby mode. It is activated once the driver puts on the right turn indicator. If the driver doesn’t react to a possible collision, the car will come to a complete halt all by itself. The warning triangle will be displayed on the meter console too.

Exit Warning

Imagine you are getting out of your car and there is a pedestrian standing next to the door. If you haven’t spotted them, the car will issue an audible and visual warning. The warning persists until the door is open or till the pedestrian has moved away. This stands true with cyclists as well. The Octavia’s Exit Warning system will tell the occupants about a cyclist who is approaching one of the doors.

The system monitors the rear of the car for up to 35 metres and at a 120-degree angle.

Predictive Cycling Protection

It seems the new Octavia has been designed to avoid a collision, especially with cyclists. The system uses radar and the front cameras to warn the driver about a cyclist ahead. This will happen especially in the dark or when the weather plays truant. The emergency brakes too will be applied if the car is approaching the cyclist too fast. We can imagine this system going crazy in a country like ours. Unless, there is a method to switch it off completely.

Collision Avoidance Assist

Again, the front cameras and radar are brought into the picture here. Both of them continuously scan the horizon and use realtime data to evade a collision. The car will maneuver itself after checking the surroundings if no action is taken by the driver. This can happen at speeds above 130kmph.

It is but anyone’s guess as to which all of these technologies will come to India.

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Delhi Police to now issue traffic offence notices through SMS, Speed Post for contactless enforcement

Delhi Police to now issue traffic offence notices through SMS, Speed Post for contactless enforcement

Ather Energy India expansion plans intact: 450X electric scooter deliveries pushed to Q4 2020

Ather Energy India expansion plans intact: 450X electric scooter deliveries pushed to Q4 2020

Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment