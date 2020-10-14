2020 Toyota Fortuner, Hilux facelift get 5 stars in ASEAN NCAP crash test

ASEAN NCAP has extended the crash test results from the Hilux pick-up truck to the Fortuner SUV as protection measures are comparable for both vehicles.

The ASEAN NCAP has scored both the 2020 Toyota Fortuner and Hilux pick-up truck with a 5-star crash test safety rating. NCAP is an independent body which conducts vehicle crash tests awarding vehicles an overall safety score out of 5 stars. The ASEAN NCAP has released the results of a recent crash test it has conducted on the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck. The spec which was tested was the model sold in Thailand. The Toyota Hilux is essentially a pick-up-truck version of the Fortuner SUV. Both vehicles use the same platform and components underneath.

However, while ASEAN NCAP did not physically test the Fortuner. They have stated that the Fortuner and Hilux have the same occupant protection which was tested on the Hilux. This has been determined by the technical evidence provided by Toyota. Thus, it has extended the same results over to the Fortuner SUV as well, meaning both models have scored 5-stars.

The new 2020 Toyota Hilux and Fortuner facelift models scored a total score of 87.46 points. For adults occupant protection, the Fortuner scored 35.03 out of 36. And out of a possible 49 points for child occupant safety, the new Toyota Fortuner scored 43.38. With the new safety driver-assist features, the Fortuner scored another 13.00 points out of 18.0 on that parameter. However, the Fortuner scored higher head protection rating of 3.50 as against 2.40 which was awarded to the Hilux. This tool of 87.46 points has awarded the Toyota Fortuner the 5-star safety rating.

Watch the 2020 Toyota Fortuner/Hilux being crash tested

Toyota is currently testing the updated 2020 Fortuner facelift in India. The model is expected to be launched sometime soon in time for the festive season. In India, the Fortuner is likely to be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines as before now complying to BS6 standards. There would be a 2.7-litre petrol version with 164 bhp and 245 Nm torque. In addition, the 2.8-litre turbo diesel has been reworked and will develop 201 bhp and 500Nm of torque. This would give the Fortuner diesel a 25hp and 50Nm performance boost. As for transmission options, the Fortuner will be offered a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic, with 4×4 versions also being offered.

