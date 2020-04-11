India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

With the updated models of the Audi RS5 models, Audi has introduced two additional drive modes called RS1 and RS2. The Audi RS5 Coupe will arrive in India shortly and prices would be around the Rs 1 crore mark.

Audi has been revamping its entire range of cars and it has introduced the new RS5 range that made it look angrier. The 2020 update to the RS5 Coupe and Sportback models gives the performance car a more aggressive look that matches what it sounds like. Underneath the skin, Audi has reworked quite a bit, but it retains its 444hp producing heart.

For the Indian market, the model that will be launched is the RS5 Coupe. While the Sportback gets identical updates, albeit is a 5-door hatchback. The RS5 Coupe will continue to feature the 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that develops 444hp and 600Nm of torque. The transmission is the same 8-speed automatic and sends power to the Quattro all-wheel-drive.

Styling-wise, the headlamps are new and feature new darkened Matrix LEDs with Audi’s laser light technology. The front bumper has been reworked entirely and is what goes it that aggressive look with the new front signature grille. At the rear, the styling changes include an all-new rear bumper that also brings it in line with Audi’s latest RS models feature the large oval exhaust outlets from where you can hear the sonorous symphony composed by the V6 engine under the bonnet.

Inside the layout has not been fiddles around with mush as the dash is pretty similar to before the party piece is the new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits on top of the dash. As it uses the all-new generation of Audi’s software, it does away with the MMI knob on the centre console. The seats are offered with the option of Alcantara and the steering wheel is also finished in the shade like material. The driver also gets the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster of course.

But dynamically, the RS5 offers the three drive modes as before – Comfort/Auto/Dynamic. Now Audi has thrown in two new drive modes called RS1 and RS2. What these essentially are pre-sets of the “individual mode” that you can programme and save and switch between them more quickly, rather than going through the setting every time. Let’s say you want the performance from the engine, you set that to Dynamic, and you want a forgiving ride and handling, so you set the steering and suspension to comfort. You can save that in RS1 and then have a different setup for RS2 and shuffle through them more easily and quickly.

Audi India has removed its entire performance range of cars including the RS7, RS6 and the R8 supercar from its line-up. This is due to the BS6 upgrade that the models are expected to comply with which the previous models did not. But, Audi has said that all of them including the RS5 Coupe will be reintroduce in their latest avatar in India and the RS5 is expected to arrive sometime by the end of 2020 with a price tag of over Rs 1 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.