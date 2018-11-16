India-bound 2019 Toyota Corolla Altis revealed: World’s best-selling sedan gets a new makeover

2019 Toyota Corolla Altis has been officially revealed at the 2018 Guangzhou International Motor Show hosted in China. The new Toyota Corolla Altis gets a complete makeover in terms of design and looks a lot sportier than the outgoing model. The car now gets sleeker headlamps and tail lamps that will surely appeal to your eyes. The new 2019 Toyota Corolla Altis is based on the company's TNGA architecture and shares its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with the Corolla hatchback. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 169 hp while the peak torque is rated at 205 Nm. The previous 1.8-litre petrol mill has been carried forward to the new model. The motor gets two transmission options in the form of a six-speed manual and a CVT. The model that is currently on sale in India draws power from a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.4-litre diesel mill is also on offer. While the former produces a maximum power output of 140 hp, the latter is good for shedding out 88 horses.

The new 2019 Toyota Corolla Altis gets Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 as standard that includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision braking, road sign assist and auto high beam. Moreover, the company's new infotainment system namely Entune 3.0 has also been made standard across the range. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity while Android Auto is given a miss. Customers can also opt for an optional 8-inch unit.

India launch of the 2019 Toyota Corolla Altis will take place sometime next year and the sedan will see competition from the likes of Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra and more. The new model is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current one, courtesy of the new design and additional features on offer. The 2019 Toyota Corolla carries forward 50 years of heritage with over 45 million units sold worldwide till date. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!