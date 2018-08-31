India bound 2019 Jaguar I-Pace beats Tesla Model 3: Details on this electric crossover

Jaguar electric SUV, I-Pace, has been in the news multiple times, for having some of the best electric vehicle technology available today. Now the I-PACE crossover is back in the news after Jaguar announced that they have set the all-time lap record for unmodified electric vehicles at Laguna Seca. 2019, I-Pace HSE First Edition that set the record was piloted by professional racing car driver Randy Pobst, who achieved managed to fling the I-Pace around the tight corners of Laguna Seca in 1:48.18 the fastest known time for a stock four-door electric vehicle around the track. The best-known time otherwise in this category was the Tesla Model 3, which went around the circuit in March this year and set a time of 1:57.5 a staggering 10 seconds off the Jaguar’s pace. Although this is not an exception considering that the Tesla’s output is simply not in the same league as the I-Pace which makes 400 horsepower 694 Nm of torque and puts the power down through an all-wheel-drive system. All of this means the I-Pace can get from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. Add to that the I-Pace’s weight distribution which is matched evenly at 50:50, allowing the I-Pace to splice its way through corners and even more importantly, the heart-wrenching corkscrew.

The base Tesla Model 3 (non-performance edition) in contrast comes equipped with a 50-kilowatt-hour battery with 337 km of range, which can be upgraded to 75 kilowatt-hours for 500 kms of range. The I-Pace, however, has 90-kilowatt-hour battery that offers just 400 kms of charge. Although the time set by Tesla used the standard Model 3 and it is still not clear how fast the performance version would lap the trying track, although it would require to cut through more than 10 seconds to beat the Jaguars pace. Not a massive feat per say, with the M3 rivalling performance and the right driver. Now you might say that comparing a crossover to a sedan is like comparing chalk and cheese, but it's important to know that electric vehicles are not like conventional vehicles, being lighter with more weight focused on lower recesses of the car, dynamics are looked at completely differently.

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace will be put on sale later this year in global markets and might even make it to India in the near future. Although, in that regard, if you really want to buy a cool electric jaguar and have a lot of money to do so, you could consider an electric E-type instead!