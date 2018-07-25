India-bound 2019 Audi Q3 revealed: Volvo XC40 rival gets more features and style

German automaker Audi has just taken the wraps off the new generation Q3 luxury SUV. The 2019 edition of the Audi Q3 takes its design inspiration from the company's flagship Q8. One of the most prominent changes on the new Audi Q3 is the heavily revised front end that gets sleeker LED headlamps and a new grille and these clearly resemble the ones on the Q8. Audi had announced in November that it will roll out a new model every three weeks in the year 2018 and so far, it stayed true to its promise. The new generation 2019 Audi Q3 is based on the company's MQB platform, all thanks to which the car now gets a roomier cabin than the outgoing model.

The SUV in its 2019 avatar will come tech brimmed as it comes with features like a 360-degree camera and pedestrian detection. The higher variants of the new Audi Q3 also get Audi's Virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch screen while the lower trims get 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The next-gen Audi Q3 will go on sale in the international markets in three engine options. While the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 150 hp for 35 TFSI variant, the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit will be offered in two states of tune, churning out 190 hp and 230 hp for the 40TFSI and 45TFSI trims respectively. Moreover, the 2.0-litre diesel engine will also be offered in two states of tune, developing 150 hp for the 35TDI and 190 hp for the 40TDI trims.

The new 2019 Audi Q3 will challenge the likes of Volvo XC40, BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA and is expected to be launched in India sometime next year. Expect the prices to be slightly higher than the present day model, courtesy of the new design and additional features on offer. More details on the new Audi Q3 expected soon, so stay tuned with us!