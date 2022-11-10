India becomes Skoda’s third largest market; records highest-ever sales 

Skoda Auto has sold 44,500 units from January 2022 to October 2022 – its highest ever in India.

India has become the third-largest market in the world for Skoda Auto and the brand aims to continue the momentum with a slew of product launches and updates lined up. The Group shall end 2022 on a high note with sales of over 50,000 units having recorded 44,500 units sale in January-October 2022 – the brand’s highest-ever annual sales since inception in India. It plans to rake in sales of over 60,000 units in 2023.

Skoda Auto plans to introduce more CKD and CBU products for India and will focus on bringing more EVs than hybrids. As per the brand, up to 5 new or updated Skoda vehicles are coming to India with an all-new compact SUV by 2025.

Skoda Auto credits the success to its India 2.0 project and Made-in-India, Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform. The Kushaq SUV was launched in 2021 and the Slavia came to India early this year. The Kushaq has been awarded with a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupants by Global NCAP. It is also the first made-in-India car to be tested under the newer, more stringent GNCAP test protocols and benefits from a range of active and passive safety features such as six airbags, roll-over protection, hill hold control, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with traction control system, electronic differential lock system and multi collision braking among other features.

Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India at the brand’s peak-to-peak drive held in Dehradun India said, It gives me great pleasure and pride to invite the world to India to showcase our India-developed and India-made products, which have proven themselves on the world stage. It was an incredible few days for all of us. The congregation saw auto enthusiasts from India, Germany, Slovakia, Ireland, Belgium, France, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Skoda India also announced the introduction of the Kushaq Anniversary Edition and revealed that 2023 model year updates to both the Kushaq and the Slavia will follow soon.