While overall sales increased by 6.3 percent YoY, July sales in India jumped 47% led by Seltos and Sonet.

As per the July global sales breakdown provided by Kia, India accounted for 9 percent of the Korean carmaker’s global sales tally of 257,903 units last month. While overall sales increased by 6.3 percent YoY, India sales clocked a double-digit increase, close to the 50 percent mark.

For the Indian market, the company dispatched 22,022 units in July, up 47 percent from the 15,016 units sold in July 2021. The automaker sold 8,451 units of Seltos and 7,215 units of Sonet last month. Additionally, it sold 5,978 units of Carens and 288 units of Carnival.

The SUV line-up led the carmaker’s global sales in July. The Sportage was the highest-selling model for the company, with global sales of 39,886 units in July, followed by the Seltos and Sorento SUV models.

Continuing strong EV sales in the second quarter of 2022, Kia sold 8,171 units of EV6 globally in July. In the second quarter of 2022, retail sales of Kia’s BEV models accounted for 44,000 units, a 98 percent increase YoY.

Geography-wise Sales Units sold in July 2022 Units sold in July 2021 Y-o-Y Growth (%) Korea Sales 51,355 48,160 6.6 % Oversees Sales 206,548 194,560 6.2 % Global Sales 257,903 242,720 6.3 % India Sales 22,022 15,016 47 % Global Sales Figures

Outside Korea, Kia recorded sales of 206,548 units, up 6.2 percent YoY. The Sportage and Seltos SUV continued to lead Kia’s sales momentum with 36,480 and 22,768 units sold, respectively. Apart from India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa along with South and Central America regions recorded robust sales.

Kia recorded sales of 51,355 units in Korea this July, a 6.6 percent increase from July 2021. Sorento was the top performer and recorded sales of 6,940 units. This was followed by the Seltos SUV, which recorded 4,120 units. Kia’s EV6 also recorded a strong sales figure of 3,049 units in its home market.