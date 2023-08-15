Independence Day Special: Most Iconic cars since Independence

Welcoming the winds of change, major Indian automobile players then set foot to take the India story forward. lets have a look at some most iconic cars since independence.

India celebrates 76th year of Independence this year. As the tricolour sways proudly in the monsoon breeze, lets’s go in reverse gear to see not just how the nation has evolved but also the automobile industry after Independence.

Welcoming the winds of change, major Indian automobile players then set foot to take the India story forward. Names like Hindustan Motors, Standard, Mahindra, Premier and Tata Motors were some names back then that absolutely rocked.

Hindustan Motors’ Amabassador literally ruled the streets in the first few decades. But as the market expanded the Ambassador faced competition from Premier which launched a popular alternative Padmini in 1964 and eventually the Maruti 800 changed the way India perceived owning a car.

India at 75: Iconic cars made in India after independence [1963 – 1972]

Mahindra (CJ) Jeep- 1947

Lets drive down the road while reminiscing about the Civilian jeep which was a perfect fit for expanding the road network of India. Mahindra started assembling the CKD units of the Jeep FC in Mumbai in 1947 and many of the modern-day SUVs by M&M draw inspiration from the CJ.

Maruti Suzuki 800 (1983)

It would not be wrong to say Maruti Suzuki 800 is the car that truly democratised personal mobility in the country. It was launched at Rs 47,000 in 1983. Maruti 800 added a list of ‘firsts’ to Indian car . Technology like disc brakes, an overhead camshaft, an electric cooling fan, all synchromesh gears were all developed in India. The major contribution of this iconic car was that in many ways it added pace to the progress of automotive industry in India.

Honda City (1998)

When it was launched, the Honda City no doubt set, what can be called as the template for sedans in India. No doubt the City has evolved over the years and the latest 5th gen model has a fan base of its own but what keeps the sales chart ticking is no doubt the strong VTEC engine.

Of course over the past 25 years or so there have been changes but what hasn’t changed is the pull for the City and the unique mix of performance and practicality that it offers.

India at 75: Iconic cars made in India after Independence [2013 – 2022]

Mahindra Scorpio (2002)

Mahindra may have been in business for long but what really changed its image to a desirable car maker is the Scorpio. Though it could not match the international standards it surely hooked the customers with four qualities mainly strong road presence, a third row of seats, a punchy engine and affordability. The legacy it created is quintessential and is beautifully borne in the demand for the new Scorpio N launched last year on Independence day.

Tata Nano (2009)

Known as the cheapest car in the world, it kept the promise being priced at Rs 1 lakh. This became an instant selling point of this. One of the brilliant examples of Frugal Engineering that India can boast off, the Nano was however a commercial failure in more than one way.

Hyundai Creta (2015)

Well, compact SUV might be a relatively recent term but the Creta revolutionized the midsize SUV segment well before that. Often called as the ultimate SUV with strong body structure and refined performance and the iconic design, Hyundai hit on the right formula with this one. It is car which is not too huge for city but at the same time is a spacious five-seater.

Tata Nexon (2017)

The Tata Nexon is another iconic car that has many firsts to it. From being the first Indian car with five-star GNCAP rating to being the first EV that clocked 50,000 units since its launch in 2020, it beautifully combines aspirational values of a car to the affordability chart. While electric cars in India made a beginning with the Reva, well-ahead of its time, it is the Nexon EV that truly kickstarted the journey for this segment commercially.