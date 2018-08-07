Independence Day car discounts in August 2018: Special offers on Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio & Hyundai Grand i10

Planning to buy a new car? We've got good news for you. Be it a hatchback or an SUV, whatever makes a part of your wishlist has a discounted price tag in one way or the other. Car dealers are offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses, along with offers of free insurance. The following is a list of discounts on cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Ford, and Mahindra. However, the discounts and offers may vary from one dealer to another. Read on for further details and make the best of this Independence Day and bring home a new set of wheels.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses starting from the Alto 800 to Ciaz. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on it along with an exchange offer of Rs 35,000. Alto K10 has offers worth Rs 1 lakh on it - Rs 50,000 cash discount and Rs 50,000 as exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki WahonR buyers will benefit the most with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh and an exchange offer of Rs 95,000. Similarly, the Ciaz too has a big cash discount of Rs 90,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Cash discount on the Celerio is Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rs 45,000.

Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga MPV has a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and Rs 95,000 of exchange bonus. Maruti Ignis has offers of worth Rs 50,000 - Rs 25,000 cash discount and Rs 25,000 exchange bonus. Maruti Suzuki Dzire - cash discount Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 of exchange bonus. Maruti Suzuki Swift - cash discount Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 exchange bonus. There are no offers so far on the Vitara Brezza and Baleno.

Hyundai

The maximum worth of offers is available on Hyundai Xcent, which is a cash discount of Rs 40,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. Hyundai Eon and Grand i10 both have cash discounts of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Hyundai Elite i20, Verna, Elantra, and Tucson don't have cash discounts. However, there are exchange bonuses worth Rs 20,000 on i20 and Verna, and Rs 30,000 on Elantra and Tucson along with free insurance on the two. Hyundai Creta currently has no discounts.

Honda

Honda is offering maximum benefits on the BR-V with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Honda WR-V and Honda City are being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, while the WR-V also gets free one-year insurance. The only benefit on the Honda Brio is one year's free insurance. There are no offers on the new Honda Jazz and Honda Amaze.

Ford

Ford Aspire gets the maximum benefit of a cash discount worth Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Ford Figo has a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Ford Endeavour is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000. There are no discounts on Ford Freestyle and 2018 Ford EcoSport.

Mahindra

The most popular SUV in the brand's product lineup, 2018 Mahindra Scorpio is being offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. 2018 Mahindra XUV500 is available at an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 and Mahindra Bolero gets Rs 20,000 in cash and exchange benefits. The Thar only has corporate discounts worth Rs 10,000.

Mahindra KUV300 is available at a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and Mahindra TUV300 gets a cash and exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.