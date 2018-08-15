Independence Day 2018: 5 Things that have made driving in India easier: From Digilocker to Faster Tolls!

As India celebrates for our 72nd year of Independence, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, we at Express Drives take a second to look back and see all the changes that have made driving or riding in India better in 2018. India is home to one of the largest automotive industries in the world with lakhs of vehicles flying out of showrooms across India every day, from the smallest moped to the most expensive supercars in the world India has an appetite for it all. Over the last few years changes made in governance and digitisation, have even further driven this trend, making it easier to own service and have comprehensive paperwork for a vehicle without much duress. Here are our top 5 things that we have to celebrate as drivers this Independence day 2018:

1.DIGILOCKER

It's official! Your driving license and your registration certificate can now be accessed as an official legal document on your mobile. Which means that you no longer have to worry about the bureaucracy involved in issuing a replacement driving license every time you lose your wallet. In a recent, statement the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways made it clear that every state and police unit should accept driving licenses and Vehicle papers on the Digilocker and mParivahan. If there is an offence which requires the impound of the license, the law agency involved can easily access the Vahan Sarathi Database online through an e Challan system and therefore eliminating the need of physical seizure of any such documents.

ONLINE CHALLAN PAYMENTS

Last year, even paying for traffic challans got easier, with online payments and even Paytm for spot fines. Most cities have now institutionalized payment of traffic fines with debit cards and with some cities even getting the option for Paytm payments of challans right through the app. This effectively means that whether you leave with your wallet or not, as long as you are carrying your mobile phone (and not using it!) you could not only validate your documentation but also pay for challans in case you find yourself on the wrong side of the law.

ONLINE LICENSE APPLICATION

Delhi RTO recently announced a new scheme by which one can apply, submit documentation and receive your documents without ever having to leave the comfort of your home. The new scheme will cost a nominal Rs 50, to implement. The only time the applicant will be required to visit the RTO will be to give their driving tests. Even there, the RTO has made amends to the first come first serve policy that was in place previously. Now applicants will be allocated a time slot for which they have to appear, therefore minimizing the crowd and harrowing lines that most people who have been through it in the past will clearly remember.

BAN ON ISI HELMETS

The government's recent ruling with a 60-day timer, to ban the manufacture and sale of Helmets that are not up to ISI standard was bittersweet for most automotive enthusiasts. On one hand, it meant those helmet manufacturers that were making helmets that are almost useless in the event of a crash could now be hauled up for endangering the lives of other and this is a welcome move. On the other hand, the move also looks to ban internationally certified helmets and for automotive enthusiasts, who spend big bucks (anywhere between Rs 5,000 and 1.25 lakh) on internationally certified helmets that are held to a much higher crucible than current ISI rating would be outlawed for being too safe. Our recent article on Express Drives on the matter was met with an outpour of reader support that concurred with our opinion on the matter. In the end, we hope that sense prevails and we can all celebrate that every motorcyclist in India will be insured, at the very least, with good head protection.

Fast Tags



Remember Toll Lines? Well, they could soon be a thing of the past with the government's recent announcement that they would operationalize fast-track lanes across every Toll Plaza in the country in as little as six months. The move comes as a need to ensure the seamless flow of traffic on highways. As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, all vehicles manufactured after December this year will be required to come with FastTags, so vehicle owner will not need to apply separately. As per the plan all 479 Toll Plazas across the country, 409 already have operation Fast Tag lanes, while the remaining 79 will set up over the next six months.



