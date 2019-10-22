Incredible range of 2,400 kilometres from this electric vehicle battery: Know more

The headline itself says it all, doesn't it? However, the curiosity factor of such a battery is huge. While a 'conventional' Tesla might give you more than 300km range, this newly developed battery claims 2,400km on a single charge. Yes, it isn't a typo. Imagine, such a battery in India. More often than not, the sparsely used cars might never have to be charged or better still, all those test drive vehicles will also never run out of juice. A story done by Dailymail.co.uk had us intrigued.

The gossiping aside, a UK-based ex-naval officer and now an inventor, Trevor Jackson has made a new battery. This unit is not your regular Li-ion battery. In fact, it is made from one of the world's most abundantly available metal, aluminium. This aluminium-air battery, as it is called, occupies less space, weighs less and can even power an aircraft. Jackson has developed this battery on his own and has now got a multi-million-pound contract to make them commercially. An engineering company from Essex, Austin Electric, has given Jackson the contract and the former expects it to be used on more than 1,000 vehicles by next year.

Benefits of the aluminium-air battery include a price way lower than a conventional Li-ion battery. For example, a Tesla car battery cozts 30,000 pounds while the aluminium-air one will cost barely 5,000 pounds. Moreover, this battery can easily be swapped and Jackson is in talks with supermarkets to ensure that they have the requisite spare batteries.

Jackson also says that his battery can be easily recycled as it doesn't have harmful chemicals. In fact, the electrolyte used too is non-hazardous while the aluminium is derived from crushed drink cans. 100 per cent purity of aluminium isn't a requisite for this battery. The cost of procuring aluminium too is lower.

Jackson plans to start work on electric three-wheelers boasting this tech. There are also electric two-wheelers that are being planned. The third is for those who use conventional fuel like petrol or diesel. The plans is to have electric motors fitted on the rear wheels while the engine bay will also host aluminium-air cells. This will ensure that the owner can run them on either pure electricity or on fossil fuel. We bet no one is going to use the latter, for sure.

