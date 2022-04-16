Martin Uhlarik talks about the all-new coupe SUV, the philosophy behind the Curvv and hints at the possibility that Tata Motors are in the works of launching a new format of dealerships for their EV range.

These are exciting times for Tata Motors as they are on the cusp of launching a range of electric vehicles and have also revealed India’s first coupe SUV, the Curvv. We talk to the man responsible for creating this brand new design philosophy for the Indian car manufacturer, Martin Uhlarik, Global Head of Design, Tata Motors.

Watch Video | In conversation with Martin Uhlarik, Global Design Head, Tata Motors:

What made you opt for a coupe design?

It was the right time to introduce a product like this to the Indian market. We took the core of our product portfolio, the SUV range, which we are quite successful in across the range. We decided that EV is now an area where we are making a big push and we decided to do an EV first product and driving products like the Nexon EV, they are quite dynamic and engaging. We thought of bringing that emotion into the design, and we have seen that coupes are becoming more and more prevalent in the global market. So, we thought it was only a matter of time before this caught on in India. We thought it was the perfect time to combine SUV characteristics with an EV and marry that with a coupe silhouette.

As the Curvv is still in the concept stage, you must have done simulations on the design. How do you plan to enhance the efficiency levels of the vehicle apart from of course being powered by a bigger battery?

The coupe’s aerodynamic silhouette helps in the EV’s efficiency. We did a lot of aerodynamic tests while finalising the design version, which is pretty much what you see here around 95% of the production clay model of the car in the studio. We have run a lot of tests in a full-size wind tunnel. The side and rear profiles, the rear spoiler point of view, the sharp creases, and so forth were all dictated by aerodynamics.

The platform of the Curvv is carried forward from the current ICE models, but they have been heavily modified. What are upgrades that have taken place?

We took our current ICE platforms that we have in our gen-2 portfolio and we decided which one would be the right product, but we also did a lot of modifications. From a design point of view, what we did was push the rear wheels further back and that was quite a significant change from both a cost and design point of view because to make the coupe silhouette work, we needed to extend the rear of the car. This is the reason why the vehicle measures 4.3 metres in length and this also meant that the rear passengers would have the same headroom as in a conventional SUV. The same also goes for the ingress and egress. There is no compromise on the functionality and at the same time, we didn’t want to compromise the design either.

You have opted for a minimalistic design. Was it influenced by anything specific?

We have a tried-and-tested recipe. This design is more of an evolution and I’m a big believer in less is more design. We want to create a timeless design that will age gracefully. The side body for instance has very few lines on it. That makes it more modern and progressive, yet the few lines you have are a lot sharper.

The Curvv will be a game-changer when it comes to the interiors as you plan to offer multiple customisation options that have not been seen in the Indian market before. Could you tell us about it?

We will offer a large range of personas and trim levels. The customer will be able to essentially curate the car they wish to have to start with the base persona that we have with the Punch. Once you choose the persona, you can add the packs to the car that’s why the change in the size of the infotainment and instrument cluster screens for instance is one example where you are going to have a range of options. Each customer will pick and choose what they find is right for them.

Will this new design philosophy be seen across the Tata Motors range including sedans and hatchbacks?

Yes, this is the first of the next-generation design language and then what you will see is the elements of this echo throughout the portfolio over the next three to four years.

Tata Motors announced that by 2025, they will offer a new range of EVs. You’ll have three different generations. What will be the major difference between them?

Gen-one is ICE products, gen-two will be available in both ICE and EV and third-gen will be EV only which opens up a lot of opportunities. They all have the same core identity as they are all designed at the same studio.

With plans to launch ten EVs by 2025, will these vehicles be sold at a different dealership?

Again that will be announced in a couple of weeks or months as we go forward, but there is a strategy on how to get these products to the customers.