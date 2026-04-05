In a market driven by SUVs, a compact sedan races past in sales

Dzire leads FY26 sales, 3 hatchbacks also in ‘top 10’ list

Replicating its CY25 performance, Maruti Suzuki Dzire has topped the sales charts in FY26 as well, data sourced from the industry shows. This sub-4 metre sedan sold 229,130 units, at a staggering 38.8% jump in sales (it sold 165,021 units in FY25). What makes this feat remarkable is that the Dzire is the only sedan in the top-10 cars sold in the year – thanks to almost 35% sales coming from the fleet segment where the Dzire CNG dominates the market.

SUV Onslaught

But beyond this sedan, SUVs rule. Tata’s sub-4 metre SUV Nexon was at the second position, having sold 216,054 units, up from 163,089 in the previous year. The Nexon represents Tata Motors’ strong footing in small SUVs, as it is joined by the Punch at the sixth spot. Although the Punch saw a dip in sales from 196,572 units in FY25 to 183,980 units this year – partly because the all-new Punch was launched in January, and buyers delayed their purchase – Tata Motors is the only carmaker besides Maruti Suzuki to have two models in the top 10.

Hyundai and Mahindra also maintained their presence. The Creta continues its dominance the midsize SUV segment, and took the third position in FY26, having sold 201,921 units, a steady climb from its FY25 figure of 194,871 units. The Scorpio (N and Classic) was at the ninth position with 178,800 units, a significant jump from 164,842 last year, highlighting the growing appetite for rugged SUVs.

Hatchback Resilience

Despite the Brezza sales dropping 4.8% from 189,163 units in FY25 to 180,104 units in FY26, it managed to give Maruti Suzuki an SUV foothold in the top 10, with its eighth position.

The Ertiga was the only MPV in the top 10, having sold 198,876 units (4.1% growth over 190,974 units sold in FY25).

Despite the SUV onslaught, hatchbacks haven’t surrendered – and there were three models in the top 10, all from Maruti Suzuki. The Swift secured the fifth position (185,349 units), the Wagon R at the seventh position (180,134 units), and the Baleno was at the tenth position (172,560 units). Of these three, the Wagon R saw a sales drop of 9.2%, signifying that entry-level buyers are either choosing compact sedans like the Dzire or compact SUVs like the Nexon and Punch.