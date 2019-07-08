Illegal parking in Mumbai to attract massive fines: Here is how much you have to pay

In order to curb illegal parking in Mumbai, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), is now imposing hefty fines on vehicles found illegally parked within a 500-meter radius of 26 authorised public parking lots. The drive which began on Sunday, saw 56 vehicles being towed from illegal parking spots. The fines imposed on such vehicles range from Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 for heavy vehicles. However, in the case of late payment, the fines may even go up to Rs 23,250.

An official said that owners of nine cars, out of the 56 vehicles which were towed on Sunday, have got their vehicles released by paying a fine of Rs 10,000 each. He added that the rest of the 47 vehicle owners will have to pay late payment charged in order to get their respective vehicles released. According to the official, a sharp increase in the use of public parking lots was noticed after the civic action began on illegally parked vehicles in Mumbai by the BMC. One public parking facility in the city saw 255 cars over and above its capacity.

Illegal parking of vehicles is a big menace across cities in India. Such vehicles often create an obstruction in the smooth movement of the traffic, more so in congested areas. This drive carried out by BMC could act as a possible solution for Mumbai's illegal parking problems. Not only this, but this model can also be used in other parts of the country, especially in metropolitan cities. That said, simultaneously, the concerned authorities should also work on ensuring that there is provision for parking lots to avoid inconvenience.

Inputs: PTI