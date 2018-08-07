IKEA electric autos for home delivery coming on 9th August: Customer benefits explained

IKEA will reveal electric three-wheelers that will be used if a customers opts for a home delivery of his or her purchased products. The renowned Swedish home furnishing giant will unveil the said eco-friendly autos on the coming Thursday i.e. 9th August. The electric three-wheelers that will be unveiled by IKEA on Thursday have been designed by a Hyderabad based startup that goes by the name Gayam Motor Works. IKEA has procured the e-Autos from Gayam Motor Works through GATI that happens to be its partner for the logistics. The electric three-wheelers support battery swapping mechanism and the swapping of batteries take just one minute which will prove really beneficial for the drivers. Under its sustainability vision for IKEA stores across the world, the brand is also looking to be an important part of India's EV growth.

The company said that this will also help those companies that are really concerned about India's EV infrastructure. The brand will install charging pods in the store campuses and its workers in Hyderabad might also be offered an electric bus option for daily commutes. IKEA will open its first store in India on 9th August and it promises to offer over 7,500 products to the customers at attractive prices. The launch of IKEA'a first store was earlier supposed to take place on 19th July but got postponed. The brand has a total of 403 stores in 49 countries. IKEA said that it is not offering the option of online shopping to the customers as of now but its official website lists the prices of various products.

Coming back to the IKEA electric autos, these will offer huge benefits to the customers. Almost 20 percent of the company's delivery fleet will comprise of the said e-Autos and these will be put into services across the company stores in three Indian cities namely Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Interestingly, India is currently the only market where IKEA has launched a delivery option. This will ensure that the customers need not worry about the logistics of their purchased items to their doorsteps. Also, they will have to be stress free when it comes to the handling of their items. Customers can opt for the delivery option for their purchased items at an added cost. More details on the IKEA delivery e-autos to be revealed soon, so stay tuned!