IIT Bombay and Wipro 3D unit to jointly develop electric race car

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering's additive manufacturing unit Wipro 3D signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay racing team to fabricate parts for Formula Student electric race car, the company said on Monday."As per the agreement, our 3D arm will provide expertise on additive manufacturing, equipment and material while IIT racing team will design the parts to be made," said the city-based company in a statement here.

As Europe's educational motorsport competition, the four-day Formula Students will be hosted at Silverstone Circuit in Britain from July 11-15 by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, in which teams from 110 European universities and 8,000 students and 2,000 professors from the world over will participate.

Held annually, the student engineering contest draws teams from the world over to design, build, test and drive a small-scale Formula 1 style racing car.

"Critical components of the race car will be fabricated and printed in our 3D unit," said Wipro 3D Vice President Ajay Parikh in the statement.

The IIT racing team has built the additively manufactured Titanium alloy automotive component in collaboration with Wipro 3D.

"We have achieved 40 per cent weight reduction in the wheel component of our new electric race car EVoX by using Titanium and improved its ergonomics," said IIT Bombay Racing mechanical officer Kanishka Panda on the occasion.

The four-year-old Wipro subsidiary offers additive manufacturing solutions, products and services to diverse industries, spanning aerospace, space, industrial, automotive, healthcare, oil & gas and heavy engineering.