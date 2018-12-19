IATIA 2018 to award new automotive technologies on 21st December: 2nd year of tie-up with Express Drives

With the onset of winter, the season for automotive awards kicks in the country. Most of these find a way to award pretty much every vehicle maker in the country including those who haven't yet started selling vehicles. Amid this wave of recognition, The Indian Automotive Technology and Innovations Awards (IATIA) stand out entirely. While other award programmes look at the complete package on offer, the IATIA rewards specific technological advancements that are offered on these products. From Engines to Hybrid Technology and even unique or outstanding transmissions, all of which is judged by a jury of experienced individuals from the Automotive space. Like last year, Express Drives, one of the leading digital automotive publications is a proud partner in these awards in the role of Drive Jury Partners for these awards.

The evaluation process is broadly split into two stages, first being the jury drive, where vehicles are driven and evaluated for specific technologies or improvements made in the period under consideration. This year, the Jury Drive process was larger than last year and had a range of vehicles from electric scooters to superbikes for the Jury members to evaluate. The second stage of the evaluation involves the evaluation and assessment of various technologies by a group of veterans from the automotive domain. Here, entries from vehicle makers are evaluated along with those from students across the country, making the award a good platform for budding engineering talent.

2018 has the Automotive industry standing at the brink of a major paradigm shift, as natural fuel reserves dwindle and the world looks for cleaner and more efficient solutions for commuting. Hence, the IATIA 2018 will have a few new categories to felicitate these new and upcoming technologies. Awards will be given out for categories like Hybrid Engine of the year, New Entrant Engine of the year, and Fuel Efficiency Champion from a shortlist of some of the exemplary machines launched this year. The Award will be given on the basis of their Fuel-efficiency, downsizing, use of alternative material, NVH, power & torque, innovative engineering among other criteria. Another new award category will be given to Technology Innovation Of The Year, which will be evaluated across vehicle segments and include all technologies or innovations across product segments and categories launched in the award period.

The Awards will not be limited to established brands and their products, but also looks to the grassroots where the technology is not burdened by years of establishment. Startups that have become incubators for the cutting edge of vehicular technology are also honoured through the Automotive Tech Start-up Of The Year (ATSoY) category. True to the spirit of the IATIA, the ATSoY has been conceptualised with a specific goal in mind - to recognise, honour and reward budding technology entrepreneurs in the Indian automotive sector, who've not just made their mark by bringing to the market unique solutions aimed at the sector, but have also successfully scaled up their ventures.

For the 2018 edition of the IATIA, the jury will include names like Shrikant R Marathe, Former Director Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI); Dr RK Malhotra President, SAEINDIA; Dr Arun Jaura Managing Director, Michelin India Technology Center LLP; Sajid Mubashir Scientist G,DHI-DST Technology Platform for Electric Mobility, Govt of India; Kaushik Madhavan Head - Automotive & Transportation Practice, Frost & Sullivan; Deepangshu Dev Sarmah Editor–in–Chief Auto Tech Review and Arpit Mahendra, Editor, Express Drives & Auto, The Financial Express - Digital. The awards will be announced at a formal ceremony on the 21st of December 2018 in New Delhi so stay tuned to this space to know which technologies emerge as the winners this year!

1. ENGINE OF THE YEAR FOUR-WHEELERS

Engine of the Year – Sub 1 Litre

Engine of the Year – 1.0 to 1.5 Litre

Engine of the Year – 1.5 to 2.0 Litre

Engine of the Year – 2.0 to 3.0 Litre

Engine of the Year – 3.0 Litre and above

Fuel Efficiency Champion of the Year

Hybrid Engine of the year

Performance Engine of the year – Volume Segment

Performance Engine of the year – Premium Segment

Technology Showcase* of the Year – Volume Segment

Technology Showcase of the Year – Premium Segment

New Entrant of the Year

Electric Powertrain of the Year

Petrol - Under 1.5 L & Above 1.5 L

TWO-WHEELERS

Electric Powertrain of the Year

Technology Showcase of the Year

Fuel Efficiency Champion of the Year

New Entrant of the Year

Engine displacement Scooter <150cc

Engine displacement Motorcycle <150cc

Engine displacement 150 to 300 cc

Engine displacement 300 to 500 cc

Engine displacement > 500 cc

CBU of the Year

Criteria: Fuel-efficiency, downsizing, use of alternative material, NVH, power & torque, innovative engineering, etc.

2. TRANSMISSION OF THE YEAR (OEMs) -FOUR-WHEELERS

Automatic Transmission of the Year – Volume Segment

Automatic Transmission of the Year – Premium Segment

Manual Transmission of the Year – Volume Segment

Manual Transmission of the Year – Premium Segment

Technology Showcase of the Year – Volume Segment

Technology Showcase of the Year – Premium Segment

New Entrant of the Year

Four Wheel Drive Powertrain of the Year

Criteria: Fuel-efficiency, downsizing, transmission efficiency, use of alternative material, NVH, power & torque, innovative engineering, etc.

3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

Criteria: To be evaluated across vehicle segments & include all technologies or innovations across product segments and categories launched in the award period.