Hyundai’s Venue leads compact SUV segment, bookings cross 75k

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said that it has set a new sales record in the compact SUV segment. With 42,681 units in the period between May and September 2019, the company’s latest compact SUV Venue has become the highest selling UV in the country. It continues to reach a new threshold by surpassing existing benchmarks. The bookings have crossed the 75,000 mark.

The technologically advanced features and contemporary outlook help Venue to deliver high performance and become the first choice of today’s millennial generation. Venue has created required excitement in Indian auto Industry and revived customer sentiments towards new vehicle purchase. Venue has entered the arena of power brands while creating unmatched benchmarks for Indian auto industry, said a press release here.

As per SIAM data, the compact SUV segment where Venue falls, the total production for the period of April-August 2019 has marginally decreased to 346,226 units as compared to 349,404 units sold in the same period last fiscal.

With Venue and Creta, Hyundai India is probably the only player to report sharp growth in the compact SUV segment with a total production of 102,027 units in the five month period as compared to 67,276 units produced in the same period last fiscal.

Venue boasts of features such as advanced safety system providing the best active and passive safety for a stress-free driving. It comes with a host of comfort and convenience features including electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control to name a few.

SJ Ha, executive director, Hyundai Motor India, said: “It is a moment for great pride for us as Venue has outperformed to become the No.1 utility vehicle in India. Venue with its solid presence, refreshing driving experience and seamless connectivity has struck the right chord with Indian customers and transformed the compact SUV landscape in India. The enthralling response of Venue with over 75,000 bookings and 42,681 happy customers within 5 months is a testimony of the customers’ increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of India’s first connected SUV.”