Hyundai’s upcoming 7-seater SUV to be called Alcazar: Will rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

The announcement about the much-hyped 7 seater Hyundai Alcazar comes close on the heels of the company completing 25 years in India.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai on Wednesday announced entry into 7 seater segment, and revealed the name of its upcoming 7 seater premium SUV- Alcazar which will make its global debut in India this year. Alcazar will compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus, upcoming Mahindra XUV 500 and just launched Tata Safari. The announcement about the much-hyped 7 seater entry by Hyundai comes close on the heels of the company completing 25 years in India. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said, “The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasise our commitment to Indian customers with the global debut of Alcazar that is made in India and made first for India.”

Alcazar has been developed to personify reliability and indulgence while drawing its inspiration from the royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity. The upcoming 7 seater premium SUV will match the ambitions of sophisticated, innovative and tech savvy customers. The new car will redefine driving experiences with a combination of versatility and futuristic characteristics. Alcazar will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families travelling together to satiate their wander lust, Hyundai said.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 522 dealers and more than 1,288 service points across India. Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. Hyundai has been driving manufacturing excellence at its plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai that is spread across 540 acres of land and has an installed capacity of producing 7.5 lakh units annually. Hyundai has manufactured over 9 million cars at this facility and has invested over $4 billion in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.