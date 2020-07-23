Hyundai’s unique ‘Lamp On Challenge’ to promote safety: Details and how to participate!

Hyundai India announces that 100 entries qualifying the above criteria will be given exciting prizes. The Lamp On Challenge contest started on 16th July and will go on till 31st July, 2020.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the launch of a unique contest called ‘Lamp On Challenge’ on its social media handles. The said contest is targeted at educating the customers about the importance of brake lights with its key role being to prevent accidents. The Hyundai Lamp On Challenge contest started on 16th July and will go on till 31st July, 2020. The contest comprises of a three-step process that the Hyundai customers need to follow. Under this, a picture has to be taken showing a car rear with the brake lamps ON, while covering the number plate with a finger heart. Once you click the said picture, it has to be on your personal social media accounts by tagging @HyundaiIndia along with two of your friends using both #Hyundai and #LampOn_India hashtags. The company announces that 100 entries qualifying the above criteria will be given exciting prizes.

On a parallel note, the customers can avail the Hyundai service facilities through 360 Digital & Contactless Service. These include online service booking through Hyundai Care App along with vehicle status update via WhatsApp, Pick and Drop from home/office, online payment facility and also a touch-free service experience. With its network of 1,310 workshops, Hyundai has been ranked Number 1 by JD Power in Customer Service Index (CSI) study for three years in a row.

Commenting on this contest, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service, said that as a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has been at the forefront of spreading awareness about the importance of car maintenance and safety to educate and encourage behavioral change in the masses. He added that endeavors such as these are pertinent to create a large impact by sensitizing people on similar issues. He believes that the ‘Lamp On Challenge’ is a digital contest aimed at being a true eye-opener for the masses.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.