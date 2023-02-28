Hyundai’s Tata Punch rival caught testing: Specs, dimensions, features 

Based on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura’s platform, the new Hyundai micro SUV will directly rival the Tata Punch, entry-level compact SUVs and tall boy hatchbacks.

The stage is all set for a clash of India’s two leading SUV makers, Hyundai and Tata Motors, as the South Korean manufacturer is planning gate crash the micro SUV segment. Hyundai’s new micro SUV, codename Ai3, was recently caught testing and we spill the beans on all you need to know about the new SUV. According to reports, the Ai3 will not be based on the Casper, which is the smallest and the most affordable compact SUV in the Hyundai portfolio. The Indian version of the Hyundai compact utility vehicle is expected to be longer than the Casper. Here’s what to expect from the new mini-SUV.

New Hyundai mini SUV: What is it?

Currently, Tata Punch is the leader in the mini-SUV segment clocking roughly over 12,000 units per month. Hyundai is gearing up to spoil the Indian automobile manufacturer’s party with a new SUV. Hyundai has been mulling over this idea but now the mini SUV is expected to make its debut sometime this year in India.

The Ai3 is based on the Grand i10 Nios platform and will be slotted below the Venue. The Casper is based on a 2,000mm wheelbase and its length is 3,595mm, but the new mini SUV for India will be 3,815mm in length and 2,450mm wheelbase. Keeping the competition in mind, the Tata Punch’s wheelbase is 2,445mm and 3,827mm in length.

New Hyundai mini SUV: Engine options

As mentioned earlier, the new mini SUV will be based on the underpinnings of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura, hence, it is also expected to share the powertrain. Currently, the hatchback and the compact sedan are only available with the 1.2-litre Kappa naturally aspirated engine with an output of 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque. The sole engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Globally, the Casper is powered by a 1-litre NA and a 1-litre turbo petrol. Currently, the latter engine is no longer available in India, but only time will tell if Hyundai has any plans of bringing it back.

The Tata Punch, on the other hand, is available in only one engine — the 87bhp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 115Nm of torque. It is available in either a 5-speed manual or a 5-step AMT gearbox.

New Hyundai mini SUV: Design and features

The latest spy images show that the new SUV has retained Hyundai’s split headlight design and sports H-shaped LED DRLs and round-shaped foglamps. From the front, the Hyundai mini SUV has quite a road presence with a wide all-black front grille and faux skid plate. The spy images also reveal that it has muscular square-shaped wheel arches. From the rear, it is more conventional and boxy due to a sharp perpendicular C-pillar. The heavily clad testing mule also showcases alloy wheels which the top variant will come equipped with. The top variant of the Casper boasts 17-inch alloys, but in India, we expect a set of 16 inches.

Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the cabin should be similar to the hatchback and borrow a lot of its features. It will come with the usual features like a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, multiple charging options 6 airbags, hill-hold assist, electronic stability control (ESC) and much more.

New Hyundai mini SUV: Price and competition

At the moment, Hyundai hasn’t hinted at the price of the new micro SUV, but to give an indication of what it will be facing, the Tata Punch starts from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh, ex-showroom Mumbai. We expect the Hyundai SUV to be slotted slightly higher. Apart from the Punch, the new Hyundai SUV will also take on entry-level compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger as well as tall hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Citroen C3.