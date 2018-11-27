Hyundai’s new SUV spotted testing in India: To challenge Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport

Hyundai QXI codenamed SUV has been spotted testing once again on the Tamil Nadu highways and is expected to make its market debut by mid-2019. This is also for the first time that Hyundai will venture into the sub-compact SUV category taking on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport. Hyundai Motor India has been quite successful with its SUVs in India with Hyundai Creta being among the top-selling SUV in India. This new Hyundai SUV (QXI) is based on the Hyundai Carlino concept that was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and the company says that it is in its final stage of testing the SUV and the production is likely to commence in April 2019.

The spied image of the Hyundai QXI compact SUV suggests similar dimensions to its rivals and the SUV does get tall stance resembling that of the Hyundai Creta. Expect an aggressive design and modern interiors and many first in segment features. Hyundai's plant in Chennai is running to its full capacity and the company is now investing heavily for further expansion. Expect the design of the new Hyundai SUV to be aligned with its global design that we have seen on the new Hyundai Santa Fe and Hyundai Kona SUV. Expect the name of Hyundai's new QXI SUV to be revealed around March 2019.

Hyundai will launch this SUV in both petrol and diesel engine options and the platform is also likely to be all-new. Expect the SUV to have many similar components to that of Hyundai Active i20 and Hyundai Creta and might also get the same 1.2L petrol engine and 1.4L diesel engine. The SUV will also be available with an AT or an AMT gearbox. This is also likely to be the first product from Hyundai to be compliant with BS-VI norms, Hyundai is also confident that it will be ready with its BS-VI fleet of cars and SUVs much ahead of the deadline.

Hyundai's QXI SUV (Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival) is the first of three SUVs that the company will launch in 2019. The company will also launch the Hyundai Tucson and electric Hyundai Kona SUV in India in 2019.

Image Source: N.J. John/YouTube