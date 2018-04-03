Hyundai’s new small-car (Santro) spotted testing:India launch likely in October 2018

A Hyundai small car test mule has been spotted on test in India again, indicating as previously thought that the new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback might still be on the cards in the near future. Now it is safer to say at this juncture that there is still some trepidation as to whether Hyundai will call it the Santro or not. Either ways reports seem to indicate that the new small car from Hyundai is likely to launch pre-Diwali this year. Once launched expect it to fit-in in a space that has the likes of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Renault Kwid. Also, the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Santro will take the place of the Hyundai i10 that was discontinued in India in 2016. A segment slightly above where it was originally launched in 2018.

To Hyundai, the new Santro is known as the AH2 and is likely being built on a new platform designed in Chennai. Over the last few months, the Hyundai has cropped up in multiple locations around India in heavy camouflage. Indicating that a launch of the vehicle is imminent. According to Hyundai, the new AH2 will have to get a lot of design cues from Hyundai’s current design philosophy. Cascading grill and more space on the inside. Although it does not seem like the Santro which has only been seen with wheel covers and not alloy wheels, and halogen instead of LED/DRLs combo indicates that is likely to slot in at a cheap position.

A lot has been said about the interiors on the Santro and what they might be like. We can say now that Hyundai has understandably not revealed a lot of what we can expect in the new small car. At this point, it is always advisable not to venture any guesses since there is still some time before the car hits showrooms ahead of the festive season this year. It is safe to expect the car to come with dual airbags and ABS as standard and rear parking sensors on the top-end model.

Under the hood, we expect the upcoming Hyundai Santro to continue the petrol engine on offer which is likely to be a 1.0 litre, which could be a retuned version of the petrol powertrains from the older Grand i10. Expect prices to be between that of the Hyundai Eon and the Grand i10.

Source: AutoX