Hyundai’s new Mobility Membership Program to offer credit card like benefits for customers

Hyundai Motor India has launched its new initiative – the Hyundai Mobility Membership Program. Under the new programme, Hyundai customers can obtain reward points by using Hyundai services, which they can use and redeem for various lifestyle purchases and service usages, similar to the programmes offered by credit card companies. All Hyundai customers in India who purchase any vehicle on or after August 13, 2020, or have their vehicles delivered on or after August 13 will be automatically enrolled into the programme at no additional cost. Hyundai is working to include the existing customers into the programme as well soon. Hyundai has not specified exactly how the reward points can be earned by a customer or the structure of the number of points that will be awarded either. But says that the reward points can be accumulated by availing services at Hyundai outlets to be used to avail benefits and discounts with programme partners for car rentals, gadget purchases, hotel bookings, food and beverage, travel and more.

A study conducted by Hyundai India suggests that in the course of the vehicle ownership experience, customer engagement with the brand gradually begins to drop after the vehicle is delivered. With the new initiative, Hyundai aims to keep the customer engaged with the brand as a part of its strategy to create “lifelong customers”.

Hyundai India has partnered with 21 brands that offer services under three pillars – ‘Core’ for a one-stop solution for car related needs, ‘Mobility’ for all travel needs and ‘Lifestyle’ for day to day transactions. Some of the partners include Shell, JK tyre, Hyundai MOBIS, AVIS, Zoomcar, OYO, Chaayos, Portronics, Dineout, 1MG and more are where you can redeem the points and reap the discounts and benefits. Hyundai has stated that it will continue to expand this portfolio and evolve it further.

The offers which will be given to customers will have some form of personalisation. For example; younger new car buyers will see offers focused on giving discounts on car rental, on car subscription, discounts on gadgets and the likes. While some offers will be family-focused in nature allowing customers to avail benefits on health and wellness, hotel bookings, online classes and more.

Hyundai claims that with the programme, customers can benefit from offers, exclusive event invites and more. On the other hand, partners of the programme will have access to new customers and will also get brand visibility. For Hyundai India and its dealer partners, they will benefit from customer engagement and provide personalised offers with hope to create brand loyalty and repeat customers.

For the Mobility Membership Program, Hyundai has introduced a new digital platform for desktop and mobile devices which will help customers access the offers to redeem and activate them easily. Hyundai claims that the platform has been designed to be highly scalable in the future.

