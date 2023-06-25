Hyundai’s new EV platform to spawn 13 new models including an electric pickup truck

Hyundai reveals plans with its new IMA EV platform, which will see new electric vehicles from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai recently unveiled plans for its new electric vehicle platform that will support 13 new models, possibly an electric pickup truck as well. At the recent annual investor day, Hyundai’s CEO confirmed that the new Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) will make it possible for the carmaker to develop an EV in every segment.

The current-gen EV platform has underpinned three successful EVs for the carmaker, the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and the Kia EV6. However, just the two Ioniq models have racked up over 1 lakh sales globally. The Hyundai Group, which includes Kia and Genesis, plans to become one of the top three EV makes by the end of this decade.

Hyundai IMA plaform: Highlights

The new IMA platform will be modular, allowing the carmaker to develop an EV in every segment, including a pickup truck. It will underpin smaller passenger vehicles and larger luxury EVs under the Genesis brand. Of the 13 models planned, Hyundai will launch four, Kia will launch four, and Genesis will come up with five vehicles, scheduled to be launched between 2025 and 2030.

The new IMA platform will also allow the Hyundai Group to have various battery packs, which the carmaker’s currently working on with other brands. These will be LFPs, solid-state batteries, and lithium-ion packs. This new platform will allow the carmaker to integrate better safety features such as AI to monitor battery health, ADAS tech, and better in-cabin space amongst others.

Electric pickup trucks based on the IMA platform

Hyundai will look at electric mid-size SUVs, however, it will look at more options as well. Hyundai’s sister company, Kia, has already announced plans on launching two EVs per year while looking at having 15 electric models by 2027. Out of the 15 models, two will be electric pickups, while one of them will be a model for emerging global markets.

Hyundai can also develop a pickup under its own badge, given that the Santa Cruz is gaining momentum in the global markets. In the US, electric pickup trucks have been gaining popularity as many new models have seen a backlog owing to demand. Given the 12 percent YoY growth the Santa Cruz has seen in May, it could just be a matter of time until Hyundai and Kia have a pickup truck each.