Hyundai’s new compact SUV spied testing: Could be Vitara Brezza rivalling India-bound Carlino

During the celebration of Hyundai's 20 years in India, the South Korean brand announced that it will launch 8 new cars/SUVs in the country by the year 2020. One among these would be a sub-compact SUV while an electric SUV will also be on the cards. Coincidentally, a Hyundai sub-compact SUV has been spied very recently by folks at Motor1. The company's new vehicle has been snapped near the Death Valley in California and the place is famous for scorching temperatures and recently the record temperature measured here was 53-degree Celsius. Hyundai showcased the Carlino concept at the 2016 Auto Expo in India and for almost two years, there was no news on the production version. Now, with the latest spotting, it is interesting to see that the upcoming Hyundai sub-compact SUV has major dissimilarities with the Carlino concept that had a rather retro boxy design.

Hyundai's new sub-compact SUV front

Instead, the test mule has similarities with the Kona but is smaller in size. The front end of this SUV has some resemblances with the Kona with split type headlamps while the overall silhouette certainly looks like that of the Hyundai Creta. The rear end of the car looks almost the same as the Carlino concept with the similar rectangular tail lamps.

Hyundai's new sub-compact SUV side profile

The engine options for Hyundai's upcoming sub-compact SUV are currently a mystery. However, we believe that it will source power from a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties are expected to be taken care by a manual and an optional seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Hyundai's new sub-compact SUV rear

The new Hyundai sub-compact SUV could be launched in India during the first half of next year. Once launched, the vehicle will primarily challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon in the segment. Expect the pricing to be competitive keeping in mind the growing interest of customers in the sub-compact SUV space.

Stay tuned for more updates on the same!

Image Source: Motor1.com