Hyundai’s Indian line-up to get 6 EVs by 2028: Rs. 4,000 Crore investment allocated for R&D

Hyundai is all set to bring half a dozen of BEVs in the country by 2028, and the company is also injecting around Rs. 4,000 crore for the R&D process of these EVs and the required infrastructure.

Hyundai India currently holds the spot as the second-largest carmaker in the country. The company sells a slew of products powered by petrol, diesel, CNG, and electricity as fuel. Today, the South Korean brand has announced that it will be expanding the line-up in the Indian market with the addition of 6 new BEVs. Hyundai will also introduce its new E-GMP platform in India with the introduction of these six EVs. The dedicated skateboard platform will only ease out the overall development process. Although, the company has decided to invest Rs. 4,000 crore on the research and development process.

Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) is the automaker’s EV-exclusive architecture that is also used on the IONIQ 5. It features a flat floor, a slim cockpit, and the most important of all – a spacious cabin. Hyundai claims that the E-GMP has been developed on 4 pillars – Modularity, Reliability, Usability, and Performance.

Modularity – The E-GMP can facilitate various body types, featuring a modularized battery system and shared BEV components.

Reliability – With a low centre of gravity and high use of Ultra High Strength Steel, along with 8-point battery mounting, E-GMP is reported to be one of the most reliable skateboard architectures.

Usability – The flat floor and flexible seating layout aids E-GMP with a new dimension of usability.

Performance – Large battery capacity of up to 77.4 kWh and 2WD/4WD layout are the key aspects of E-GMP. Furthermore, it is designed and rated to achieve a top speed of 260 km/h.

Six BEVs by 2028 & infrastructure

Unlike the outgoing suit, Hyundai’s idea behind the market positioning of its upcoming BEVs is different. The company is planning to introduce models in mass market and premium segments. In fact, the new models will also cater to almost every body style, including SUV, hatchback and more.

Along with the development course of the six BEVs, Hyundai’s plan involves setting up the ecosystem as well. Hyundai claims that it is keeping in mind the adoption of these six BEVs is dependent on the infrastructure available to electric car buyers. Hence, it will be focussing on issues like – home charging, public charging station, charging facilities at HMIL dealerships, and 24X7 roadside assistance.

