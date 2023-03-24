Hyundai’s entry-level micro SUV testing begins in India – What we know so far

Hyundai is planning to launch a micro SUV in India this year, which will be positioned below the Hyundai Venue. Here’s what we know so far about the Hyundai micro SUV.

Hyundai is readying its next product for India, a micro SUV that will sit below the Hyundai Venue in the carmaker’s lineup for India. Originally, speculations suggested that Hyundai will bring the Casper to India, however, with the recent sightings, we can confirm that it is not the Hyundai Casper, but a new vehicle.

Called the Hyundai Ai3, the micro SUV will have a different name when launched and here’s what we know about the new Hyundai micro SUV so far.

Platform and design

The new micro SUV from Hyundai will be based on the same platform as the new Hyundai Grand i10 and even the Hyundai Casper sold globally. However, similarities end there. The new Hyundai Ai3 SUV will sport a significantly different design and will sport an upright grille with an overall boxy design.

The new Hyundai SUV will sport a split headlight design similar to the Venue, an upright body to make it feel more SUV-ish, angular tail lamps, and will measure around 3.8-metres in length.

Engine specifications and gearbox

Hyundai has not revealed details about the engine options on the new Ai3 SUV yet, however, we can safely assume that it will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does its duty in the Grand i10 Nios. The engine makes 82bhp and 113Nm of torque with the help of either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The possibility of a CNG option is likely, as Hyundai is exploring alternative fuel options, and also taking into consideration that the Nios is available in a CNG option. Hyundai will not offer a diesel mill with the new Ai3 SUV.

Features and competition

Keeping in mind that Hyundai vehicles are feature-rich, the Ai3 could get the same infotainment system as the Grand i10 Nios, along with a sunroof. The new Hyundai micro SUV will get 4 airbags as standard, along with ABS, EBD, and a host of other features.

When launched later this year, around the festive season, the Hyundai Ai3 micro SUV will compete against the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the Citroen C3.