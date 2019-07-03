Hyundai’s CVVD tech to make petrol engines more powerful, efficient: Debut in Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi

Hyundai Motor Group has announced the development of world’s first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that will be featured in future Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The company revealed the new tech at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang alongside the Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi, which is the first engine to feature the technology. The valve control technology regulates the duration of valve opening and closing according to driving conditions. With this, the company claims a 4 percent boost in performance and a 5 percent improvement in fuel efficiency. Furthermore, this technology cuts emissions by 12 percent.

Going into the details, previous variable valve control technologies could not regulate valve duration, as the valve’s closing timing was subordinate to opening timing and could not respond to diverse driving situations. CVVD takes the technology in a new direction by adjusting how long a valve is open.

When the vehicle is maintaining a constant speed and requires low engine output, CVVD opens the intake valve from the middle to end of the compression stroke. This helps to improve fuel efficiency by reducing the resistance caused by compression. On the other hand, when engine output is high, such as when the car is driving at a high speed, the intake valve is closed at the beginning of the compression stroke to maximize the amount of air used for the explosion, enhancing torque to improve acceleration.

Hyundai unveiled the new CVVD technology in the new Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi Engine, a V4 gasoline turbo unit with 180 horsepower and 27.0kgm of torque. The new powertrain is the first to utilize the Group’s new CVVD technology and also features Low-Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation (LP EGR) to further optimize fuel efficiency. The company says that the G1.6 T-GDi also features a low-pressure system that redirects the burnt emission gas to the front of the turbocharger compressor, rather than the intake system, to increase efficiency under the high load condition.

Additionally, the new unit has an Integrated Thermal Management System that quickly heats or cools the engine to an optimal temperature, and a strong direct spray system that achieves 350bar, surpassing the 250bar of the previous T-GDi engine. In addition, engine friction is reduced by 34% with the application of low friction moving parts. The new Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi engine will be applied in the Hyundai Sonata Turbo, which is set for introduction in the second-half of this year. This premiere will mark the first in a series of new Hyundai and Kia vehicles featuring the engine. The new engine might also be on offered on the upcoming 2020 Creta.

Albert Biermann, President and Head of Research and Development Division at Hyundai Motor Group said that the development of the CVVD technology is a good example how Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening its powertrain technology. He added that Hyundai will continue its innovation efforts to bring forth paradigm shifts and ensure the sustainability of its business model.