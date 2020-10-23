Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here’s how you can still buy one

The Aura effectively replaced the Xcent but as is the case with Hyundai, they continued with the latter for sometime till the BS6 emissions kicked in.

By:Updated: Oct 23, 2020 4:14 PM

The Hyundai Xcent has reached the end of its production run. The Hyundai India website doesn’t display the car anymore as well as dealers have confirmed this. Dealers told us that they haven’t been getting any units of the Xcent from almost six months. As it is, the demand for the Hyundai Xcent waned after the new Aura was introduced. The company also didn’t announce anything about the BS6 diesel model though the website listed it. The company also removed the petrol automatic from the line-up. When launched in 2014, the Xcent was the top dog with respect to features. It was a preferred buy for many customers. Hyundai got in a slight facelift for the car and also introduced the touchscreen infotainment system. However, by then the competition had already moved the goal post way ahead.

Not all is lost though. If you still want an Xcent, you can buy one in the taxi segment. The Xcent Prime as it is called, is still being sold with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. There is also a CNG option. A driver airbag as well as ABS with EBD is offered with this variant. It is not surprising that the Hyundai Grand i10, which is the basis for the Xcent, has not yet been discontinued. The variant line-up has been trimmed but according to the sales numbers, the Grand still sells decently well.

If you are someone looking for a Hyundai car in the sub-4m sedan category, then you have the Hyundai Aura as a replacement. The car comes with three engine options and two transmission variations as well. Sales of the Aura, though the car is stacked to the gills is still not as much as Hyundai wants it to be. There are discounts being offered on the car from time to time as well.

At the time of writing this story, Hyundai India hadn’t confirmed if the Xcent has been axed. As and when we receive an update from the company, we will add their comments here.

