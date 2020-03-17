Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

The Xcent was available with a 4-speed automatic with its petrol engine while the Aura that replaces it comes with a 5-speed AMT.

Hyundai India will be a busy company, in spite of the Coronavirus scare that has engulfed the country. The company held a press conference for the new Creta price announcement. This, when almost all the manufacturers are going the digital way. While we know that the new Tucson, Elantra diesel and Verna are in the pipeline, steadily other models too are being upgraded to BS6. For example, the Hyundai Elite i20, as well as the Grand i10, are now petrol-only models. Moreover, the automatic versions of the same too have been discontinued now.

Hyundai has also discontinued the Xcent automatic from the domestic market. The Xcent petrol was available with this 4-speed automatic option. The Hyundai Xcent petrol, at present, is a BS4 but the company will update it to a BS6 engine. When the demand wanes, the model will see the end of the road or progress to the taxi segment. Hyundai still offers the 1.2-litre U2 CRDi engine with the Xcent. This is the same engine that runs in the Aura but meets the BS6 compliance. It is available with a 5-speed manual or AMT.

The Grand i10 range is now available only in Magna and Sportz trim. There is no automatic associated with the 1.2-litre 83hp/110Nm petrol engine. Only a 5-speed manual does duties. The price of the Grand i10 BS6 starts from Rs 6.04 lakh, a price that is even more than that of the Nios. It is clear that Hyundai wants to discontinue this model but perhaps wants to exhaust numbers of the existing chassis before calling it a day.

In the coming days, we might get a flurry of press releases. Not only for the new products but also the refreshed ones from Hyundai. The Korean is the only one who isn’t shy about promoting diesel engines, at the moment.

