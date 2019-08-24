Hyundai working on a hot-hatch version of Grand i10: Spotted with dual-exhausts

A test mule of what seems like a hot-hatch iteration of the Hyundai Grand i10 called as the i10 in European markets has been recently spotted testing curtsey CarScoops. The prototype, covered under heavy camouflage, bears the updated design of the second-generation iteration of this compact hatchback which is seen on the India-spec Grand i10 Nios. That said, it comes with a slightly aggressive front grille and at the back, has dual-exhaust pipes. This means that the Hyundai could possibly be working on a hot-hatch iteration of the Grand i10 for the European markets. The said vehicle will be part of the South Korean automaker's N division which currently includes the likes of performance-oriented versions of the i20 and the i30 hatchbacks.

It is too early to comment on the engine specifications of the i10 N. However, it is likely that Hyundai could use a turbocharged version of either a 3-cylinder or 4-cylinder petrol engine. Power output should ideally be somewhere around the mark of 150 hp. Apart from extra oomph under the hood, the go-fast version of the Hyundai Grand i10 aka i10 N will also feature sportier body panels along with a few sporty bits inside the cabin like an all-black colour scheme, contrast stitching on the seats and steering wheel among others.

Back at home, Hyundai has just introduced the second-generation version of the Grand i10 by the name of Grand i10 Nios. This new iteration has been positioned above the older Grand i10 and comes with revised styling and a completely redesigned cabin. It comes with a plethora of features and the same engine line-up as that of the older version. That said, though it continues with the same 5-speed manual transmission as before, it now comes with an all-new 5-speed AMT gearbox available with the petrol as well as the diesel engine.