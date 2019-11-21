2019 LA Auto Show: Hyundai Vision T hybrid concept debuts design of future models for the brand

At the 2019 LA Auto Show, Hyundai has revealed a new concept SUV called the Hyundai Vision T plug-in Hybrid which is the seventh study created by the Hyundai Design Centre. The concept is the foundation of the brand’s next-generation models which will follow the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ global design language.

The Vision T has been designed in the shape of a compact-sized crossover with bold and muscular cues, especially in profile. At the front is a large grille, flanked by two inverted L-shaped headlamps that form the entire front fascia as a whole. The grille itself is clever as it remains closed when the vehicle is static, but when the vehicle is moving, each individual cell of the grille begins to move in a designated sequence.

Like the Kia Futuron which was recently revealed, Hyundai’s Vision T headlamps are integrated and hidden into the grille offering lighting on demand. The Vision T concept on display at the show is finished in Matte Green and features a charing port courtesy of being a plug-in hybrid. The model measures 4.6 metres in length, 2 metres wide and has a 2.8m long wheelbase. As for what powers the model is unknown as Hyundai has not shared details of what lies under the hood of the Vision T.

In India, Hyundai is currently gearing up to introduce the replacement for the Xcent sub-compact sedan with the all-new Hyundai Aura. The Aura is expected to debut soon and is likely to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. It is likely that Hyundai may showcase the Vision T concept at the Auto Expo as well.