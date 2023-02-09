Hyundai Verna vs competition comparison – Ciaz, City, Virtus, Slavia

Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia comparison. Which of the mid-size sedans should you pick? Here’s your guide.

The mid-size sedan segment has seen a considerable drop in sales in recent times, despite new launches from Skoda and Volkswagen. The three most popular cars in the segment – Verna, City, and Ciaz – have also witnessed a negative MoM growth. However, there is a market for these and Hyundai’s looking to pick up the pace with the launch of the new Verna.

So for those in the market looking for a mid-size sedan, here’s your guide in a manner of comparison between the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Dimensions

The formula of a mid-size sedan is to offer ample space for front and rear passengers, while also ensuring enough space for luggage, and ride high enough to clear speed breakers on Indian roads. The ride needs to be soft, yet soak in bumps well. Also, a longer wheelbase means better highway stability, while a shorter wheelbase results in better agility, so there needs to be a fine balance.

Specs Verna Ciaz City Virtus Slavia Length 4440 mm 4490 mm 4549 mm 4561 mm 4541 mm Width 1729 mm 1730 mm 1748 mm 1752 mm 1752 mm Height 1475 mm 1485 mm 1489 mm 1507 mm 1507 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2650 mm 2600 mm 2651 mm 2651 mm GC 165 mm 170 mm 165 mm 179 mm 179 mm Fuel Capacity 45 litres 43 litres 40 litres 45-litres 45-litres Wheel Size 16 inch 16 inch 16 inch 16 inch 16 inch Bootspace 480 litres 510 litres 506 litres 521 litres 521 litres

The dimension comparison shows that the Volkswagen Virtus is the longest sedan in the segment, while the Virtus and Slavia are identical in terms of width, height, wheelbase, and ground clearance, which are class-leading. The German cars also offer the most boot space.

Engine specifications

Similar to how dimensions need a fine balance to offer ride quality, stability, agility, and comfort, the engine needs to be flexible. Powertrains need to offer enough stamina to take on long highway stretches, while also being gentle in city conditions. The engines cant be too thirsty and the gearbox options should offer prompt changes, be it in the city, highway, or being driven enthusiastically on windy roads.

The Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia have identical engines again, and are the most powerful in the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz looks under powered when compared, however, it offers the most mileage.

Petrol Verna Ciaz City Virtus Slavia Displacement 1.0L | 1.5L 1.5L 1.5L 1.0L | 1.5L 1.0L | 1.5L Power 118bhp | 113bhp 103bhp 119bhp 114bhp | 148bhp 114bhp |148 bhp Torque 172Nm | 144Nm 138Nm 145Nm 178Nm | 250Nm 178Nm |250 Nm Gearbox MT/CVT/DCT MT/AT MT/CVT MT/AT/DSG MT/AT/DSG Mileage 19.2 | 18.4 20 18.4 19.4 | 18.7 19.4 | 18.7

Amongst the five sedans, only Hyundai and Honda offer a diesel alternative, as others have completely withdrawn their diesel engines owing to a low customer base and demand, or to move towards cleaner mobility.

Diesel Verna City Displacement 1.5L 1.5L Power 113bhp 98bhp Torque 250Nm 200Nm Gearbox MT/AT MT Mileage 25kmpl 24.1kmpl

Safety features

All cars feature a host of safety features such as ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, cruise control, reverse parking camera and sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. However, the Ciaz gets dual airbags only, while the higher trims of all other vehicles offer side and curtain airbags alongside the driver and passenger airbags.

Verdict

When compared, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz might seem far behind its competitors, however, Maruti Suzuki is planning a facelift as the Ciaz is the only vehicle in its Nexa lineup that hasn’t seen an update.

The Hyundai Verna’s engine is fun to drive, however, the soft suspension setup is a letdown. Hyundai is planning on a Verna update soon, though. The Honda City is a straight-up, no-nonsense sedan, and one can never go wrong with it.

However, if one wants a complete package that consists of good build quality, a plush ride, a powerful engine, and an equally enthusiastic gearbox, the Skoda Slavia or the Volkswagen Virtus should be your pick.