Hyundai Verna vs competition comparison – Ciaz, City, Virtus, Slavia

Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia comparison. Which of the mid-size sedans should you pick? Here’s your guide.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
The mid-size sedan segment has seen a considerable drop in sales in recent times, despite new launches from Skoda and Volkswagen. The three most popular cars in the segment – Verna, City, and Ciaz – have also witnessed a negative MoM growth. However, there is a market for these and Hyundai’s looking to pick up the pace with the launch of the new Verna.

So for those in the market looking for a mid-size sedan, here’s your guide in a manner of comparison between the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Dimensions

hyundai verna dimensions

The formula of a mid-size sedan is to offer ample space for front and rear passengers, while also ensuring enough space for luggage, and ride high enough to clear speed breakers on Indian roads. The ride needs to be soft, yet soak in bumps well. Also, a longer wheelbase means better highway stability, while a shorter wheelbase results in better agility, so there needs to be a fine balance.

SpecsVernaCiazCityVirtusSlavia
Length4440 mm4490 mm4549 mm4561 mm4541 mm
Width1729 mm1730 mm1748 mm1752 mm1752 mm
Height1475 mm1485 mm1489 mm1507 mm1507 mm
Wheelbase2600 mm2650 mm2600 mm2651 mm2651 mm
GC165 mm170 mm165 mm179 mm179 mm
Fuel Capacity45 litres43 litres40 litres45-litres45-litres
Wheel Size16 inch16 inch16 inch16 inch16 inch
Bootspace480 litres510 litres506 litres521 litres521 litres

The dimension comparison shows that the Volkswagen Virtus is the longest sedan in the segment, while the Virtus and Slavia are identical in terms of width, height, wheelbase, and ground clearance, which are class-leading. The German cars also offer the most boot space.

Engine specifications

Similar to how dimensions need a fine balance to offer ride quality, stability, agility, and comfort, the engine needs to be flexible. Powertrains need to offer enough stamina to take on long highway stretches, while also being gentle in city conditions. The engines cant be too thirsty and the gearbox options should offer prompt changes, be it in the city, highway, or being driven enthusiastically on windy roads.

The Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia have identical engines again, and are the most powerful in the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz looks under powered when compared, however, it offers the most mileage.

PetrolVernaCiazCityVirtusSlavia
Displacement1.0L | 1.5L1.5L1.5L1.0L | 1.5L1.0L | 1.5L
Power118bhp | 113bhp103bhp119bhp114bhp | 148bhp114bhp |148 bhp
Torque172Nm | 144Nm138Nm145Nm178Nm | 250Nm178Nm |250 Nm
GearboxMT/CVT/DCTMT/ATMT/CVTMT/AT/DSGMT/AT/DSG
Mileage19.2 | 18.42018.419.4 | 18.719.4 | 18.7

Amongst the five sedans, only Hyundai and Honda offer a diesel alternative, as others have completely withdrawn their diesel engines owing to a low customer base and demand, or to move towards cleaner mobility.

DieselVernaCity
Displacement1.5L1.5L
Power113bhp98bhp
Torque250Nm200Nm
GearboxMT/ATMT
Mileage25kmpl24.1kmpl

Safety features

mid size sedan safety features

All cars feature a host of safety features such as ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, cruise control, reverse parking camera and sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. However, the Ciaz gets dual airbags only, while the higher trims of all other vehicles offer side and curtain airbags alongside the driver and passenger airbags.

Verdict

When compared, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz might seem far behind its competitors, however, Maruti Suzuki is planning a facelift as the Ciaz is the only vehicle in its Nexa lineup that hasn’t seen an update.

The Hyundai Verna’s engine is fun to drive, however, the soft suspension setup is a letdown. Hyundai is planning on a Verna update soon, though. The Honda City is a straight-up, no-nonsense sedan, and one can never go wrong with it.

However, if one wants a complete package that consists of good build quality, a plush ride, a powerful engine, and an equally enthusiastic gearbox, the Skoda Slavia or the Volkswagen Virtus should be your pick.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 14:34 IST