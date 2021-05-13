Hyundai Verna updated in India with this new useful feature

The SX (O) versions which happen to be the top versions, don't get this feature. Since the turbo petrol variant of the Verna comes only in the top versions, it doesn't get this.

If you are a sedan fan then the most feature-rich car in the segment wouldn’t have missed your eyes. It is also one of the most good-looking cars out there. Yes, we are referring to the new Hyundai Verna which came out in 2019. The Korean brand though isn’t happy with being the segment leader and wants to increase its lead over the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. They have silently added a new feature in the Hyundai Verna and this one is quite useful too. We are referring to the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that now form a part of the mid-spec variants of the Verna – the S+ and SX. The SX (O) versions which happen to be the top versions, don’t get this feature. Since the turbo petrol variant of the Verna comes only in the top versions, it doesn’t get this. Plus, the S+ variants don’t have an automatic option whereas the SX gets manual as well as automatic trannies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This updated Hyundai Verna is available in dealerships from next month, according to a dealer. This we put down due to the limited movement of vehicles during the lockdown. One can though book the car online or through the dealership. It is unclear if there is a price hike or not for the added feature. Wireless phone connectivity helps in conserving the battery of the phone which otherwise will be continuously charging if attached to a cable. Many Hyundai/Kia cars these days come with this feature.

There are no other changes to the Hyundai Verna and the cars that have the wireless phone connectivity come with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol makes 113hp of power and 114Nm whereas the diesel produces 113hp and 250Nm. One can order the petrol with an optional CVT while the diesel comes with a torque converter. The price range of the new Verna falls between Rs 9.19 lakh – Rs 15.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.