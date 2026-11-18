The 2026 Hyundai Verna earns a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP, excelling in Adult and Child Occupant Protection tests. Standard safety features include six airbags, ESC, ABS, and ISOFIX anchors.

The 2026 Hyundai Verna has secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP. The Honda City rival scored 28.22 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP).

Bharat NCAP tested the HX8 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT and HX8 1.5-litre petrol CVT variants, with the ratings applicable across the entire Verna range. The result makes the Verna the only midsize sedan to have been tested under Bharat NCAP so far.

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The Verna is also the third Hyundai model to receive a five-star safety rating, following the now-discontinued Tucson and the Venue.

Adult occupant protection

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Verna scored 12.45 out of 16 points, while it secured 15.77 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test.

The frontal crash assessment found good protection for the driver’s head and neck, while the chest, tibiae and feet received adequate protection. However, the driver’s pelvis and thighs received marginal protection. A similar assessment was recorded for the co-driver’s pelvis and thighs.

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The co-driver’s head, neck, chest and left tibia received good protection, while the right tibia was rated adequate.

In the side impact test, the head, abdomen and pelvis received good protection, while the chest was rated adequate. Protection in the side pole impact test was rated good for all critical body regions.

Child occupant protection

The Verna scored a full 24 out of 24 points in the dynamic child occupant protection assessment. Both the 18-month-old and three-year-old child dummies received full points in frontal and side impact tests, with both tested in rearward-facing child seats.

The sedan also scored 12 out of 12 points for child restraint system (CRS) installation, taking its overall child occupant protection score to 44 out of 49. It lost five points in the vehicle assessment category, where it scored eight out of 13.

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Safety equipment

The Verna comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard. Higher variants additionally get a 360-degree camera, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors and an electronic parking brake.

The Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia have previously secured five-star ratings in Global NCAP tests, while the Honda City is yet to undergo crash testing.