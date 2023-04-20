Hyundai Verna overtakes Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in March 2023

Hyundai Verna has taken the mid-size sedan segment by storm as it dethrones the Honda City on its debut month.

It’s raining sedans. Who would have thought that a segment which has a mere 10 per cent market share will suddenly be offering back-to-back new models? This was the case last month in March when Honda upgraded the City while Hyundai launched the new-generation Verna.

Hyundai Verna fires the first salvo at the Honda City

With its radical looks and packed features, the new Hyundai Verna has managed to pip the popular Honda City off its throne. The Korean sedan clocked 3,755 units surpassing the City as the Japanese sedan took the runners-up position by selling 2,693 units. The Verna is the second sedan in its class to come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) after the City. With the 2023 Verna managing to take the pole position in March 2023, the question arises, will it be able to hold to it or history will repeat itself and the City will make a comeback?

Along with a segment-leading wheelbase, the new Verna is available in two powertrains —113bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol with 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

The Honda City, on the other hand, is available in standard petrol and hybrid options. The former is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The hybrid gets the 125bhp 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle petrol engine with a torque of 253Nm.

The other guys: Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Volkswagen Group’s twins, the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia managed to finish third and fourth respectively. The Virtus edged passed its Czech sibling by managing to sell 1,792 units while Slavia sold 1,574 units. Both sedans offer two turbo petrol engine options — 114bhp 1-litre and 1.5-litre with an output of 147bhp.

For the once-upon-a-time leader of the mid-size sedan class, the last two months have been a nightmare for Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. In the month of March, it only managed to clock 300 units while in February, it sold 792 units. Is it the end of the road of the Ciaz? Not likely as Maruti Suzuki refreshed the model in February this year and now offers ESP and Hill Hold Assist as standard features for the automatic trims. The Ciaz is the oldest model in this segment and is powered by the 103bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol.