Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

The Hyundai Verna facelift, will have a newness both outside as well as inside along with mechanical changes like engines from the Venue and Creta.

By:Published: March 9, 2020 3:11:14 PM

Hyundai India is on a roll. The manufacturer has chosen 2020 as the year when it will roll out all-new or refreshed products for our market. We saw the all-new Creta at the expo and the launch is scheduled for April 17. We also saw the refreshed Tucson. However, its launch date is yet to be confirmed. Now, Hyundai has released teaser images of the new Verna facelift. We got a cryptic message that also said: “launch soon”.

While the design seems very similar to the Solaris (Verna is called that in Russia), there are certain changes. For example, the rear bumper, as well as tailgate design, is different. The taillights themselves are similar to that of the Solaris. Hyundai has ensured that the face of the car carries a family look, similar to that of the upcoming Creta. The all-LED units should ensure good illumination. New alloy wheels too are on offer. To be very honest, the Verna facelift seems like an all-new car.

While no interior images have been shared, we expect the car to have huge revisions just like the outside. There are the Elantra-like AC vents, updated instrument console as well as the bigger floating touchscreen infotainment system. Dual-zone climate control, as well as ventilated front seats, will be offered.

Hyundai has revealed that the Verna facelift will get the exact same engines as the Seltos. There is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that should make 120hp of power and 175Nm. A 7-speed DCT, Hyundai says, will be paired with this motor. Hyundai has also said that there will be a CVT and torque converter. While Hyundai hasn’t confirmed this, there will be the 1.5-litre turbo diesel and a naturally aspirated petrol engine. All these engines will be BS6 compliant.

The new Verna should have a higher price than the current model that starts at Rs 8.17 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Verna will compete with the updated Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Yaris and Honda City.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!