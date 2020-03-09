Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

The Hyundai Verna facelift, will have a newness both outside as well as inside along with mechanical changes like engines from the Venue and Creta.

Hyundai India is on a roll. The manufacturer has chosen 2020 as the year when it will roll out all-new or refreshed products for our market. We saw the all-new Creta at the expo and the launch is scheduled for April 17. We also saw the refreshed Tucson. However, its launch date is yet to be confirmed. Now, Hyundai has released teaser images of the new Verna facelift. We got a cryptic message that also said: “launch soon”.

While the design seems very similar to the Solaris (Verna is called that in Russia), there are certain changes. For example, the rear bumper, as well as tailgate design, is different. The taillights themselves are similar to that of the Solaris. Hyundai has ensured that the face of the car carries a family look, similar to that of the upcoming Creta. The all-LED units should ensure good illumination. New alloy wheels too are on offer. To be very honest, the Verna facelift seems like an all-new car.

While no interior images have been shared, we expect the car to have huge revisions just like the outside. There are the Elantra-like AC vents, updated instrument console as well as the bigger floating touchscreen infotainment system. Dual-zone climate control, as well as ventilated front seats, will be offered.

Hyundai has revealed that the Verna facelift will get the exact same engines as the Seltos. There is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that should make 120hp of power and 175Nm. A 7-speed DCT, Hyundai says, will be paired with this motor. Hyundai has also said that there will be a CVT and torque converter. While Hyundai hasn’t confirmed this, there will be the 1.5-litre turbo diesel and a naturally aspirated petrol engine. All these engines will be BS6 compliant.

The new Verna should have a higher price than the current model that starts at Rs 8.17 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Verna will compete with the updated Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Yaris and Honda City.

