Hyundai Verna facelift exterior images leaked: Here’s what’s new!

Images of the Chinese-spec Hyundai Verna facelift was been leaked online courtesy xcar.com. The updated iteration of this C-segment sedan is going to make its official debut at the upcoming Chengdu Motor Show. Consequently, it is expected to launch in India sometime next year. As can be seen in the images, the exterior design of the new Verna continues with the same silhouette as that of the current iteration. That said, it comes with a completely revised front and rear fascia in sync with Hyundai's latest design language.

The Chinese-spec Hyundai Verna facelift comes with bigger headlamps with revised internals bearing LED units. Sitting in the middle is a sleeker version of the automaker's cascading grille. The front bumper also features an edgy design. The side profile of the updated Verna is identical to the current version with the only major difference being the design for the alloy wheels. At the back, the tail-lamp cluster has also been revised, along with the boot-lid and the bumper. There is an LED strip, extending from the tail-lamps and running across the length of the boot-lid. The reflectors are housed vertically and are enclosed in edgy looking housing.

Image Credits: xcar.com

Just like the exteriors, the interiors of the updated Hyundai Verna will feature a couple of alterations. For instance, the infotainment screen will be all-new and it is going to feature all the connectivity options that Hyundai latest offering, the Venue sub-compact SUV comes with.

As far as engine specifications are concerned, the Chinese-spec Hyundai Verna facelift is going to exclusively get a 1.4-litre petrol engine. On the other hand, the India-spec version is going to get an all-new engine lineup which will include a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel unit. These engines will also be seen on the next-generation Hyundai Creta and are currently doing their duty under the hood of the Kia Seltos. Both manual, as well as automatic gearbox options, will be on offer. Prices are likely to increase slightly in comparison to the current model.

